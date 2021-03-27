Watch now: 'Just getting started': Young Leaders in Action rise to challenge during pandemic

The recent work the YLIA members were able to accomplish this year is being recognized by other youth organizations.

“You think now they’ve peaked? No, they’re just getting started,” Beck said.

A model of the YLIA organization is being developed, including how they collaborate and unite with other organizations.

“How we let the youth have a voice,” Beck said.

The group stresses democracy with input from 13 YLIA committees. The pandemic only encouraged the students to work harder, according to the adult leaders.

“They never missed a step,” Beck said. “If you want to go through a quarantine with someone, you want to go through it with a YLIA member.”

Organizations utilizing the help of YLIA members included Salvation Army, Oasis Day Center and Northeast Community Fund, whose volunteers are typically senior citizens.

“When they couldn’t come in because of the age restriction, the youth showed up,” Beck said.

After only a year of encouraging leaders, Sherrod has pushed the members to go beyond their dreams. “You can still serve and give back,” she said about age and pandemic restrictions.