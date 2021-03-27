Watch now: 'Just getting started': Young Leaders in Action rise to challenge during pandemic

DECATUR — Young Leaders In Action lived up to the organization’s name during 2020.
The youth-led program encourages teenagers to take part in making positive changes in their communities.
Their activities included serving food at shelters and delivering gift cards to shoppers. The list of projects during the past year grew to help more of those in the community.
“Because that’s when people needed the most impact,” said Warrensburg-Latham High School senior Sydney Pennypacker. “Not many people could get out. We’re young enough and more healthy to do these things.”
Argenta-Oreana High School senior David Revelle joined YLIA in the spring of 2020, during the pandemic. He plans to continue working to grow the organization.
“Maybe go even farther than Macon County,” he said.
Although YLIA membership is ideal for college applications and employment resumes, the students have experienced other benefits. “Personal development,” Pennypacker said. “I’ve met so many people. It’s such a good place to meet people.”
Revelle said he joined YLIA to experience the enjoyment of helping others. “Immediately after my first volunteer experience I thought this is something I want to keep doing,” he said.
As the adult sponsor, Jarmese Sherrod encourages the members to choose and participate in all of the events.
“It’s the infectious energy, when you get a bunch of youth around and you give them a purpose and a plan, but you give them a voice,” she said. “They do everything.”
YLIA members sought out and organized the events found throughout Macon County during the pandemic.
Sherrod encouraged the members to communicate with other organizations, such as the fire departments, social service agencies and the Decatur Family YMCA.
“The community gave us the need,” she said.
YLIA is affiliated with the Community Foundation of Macon County and the Rotary Club. Many organizations that relied on older volunteers were unable to do so because of pandemic restrictions.
“We didn’t say no,” Sherrod said about the request for volunteers. “We stepped up to the frontlines, giving back.”
Throughout the past year the students’ personal lives were just as busy as they had been before COVID-19 closed their schools.
YLIA has members from 11 school districts and homeschoolers.
“Some were in schools, some were out,” said Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County, the YLIA affiliate. “They had to juggle schedules.”
The recent work the YLIA members were able to accomplish this year is being recognized by other youth organizations.
“You think now they’ve peaked? No, they’re just getting started,” Beck said.
A model of the YLIA organization is being developed, including how they collaborate and unite with other organizations.
“How we let the youth have a voice,” Beck said.
The group stresses democracy with input from 13 YLIA committees. The pandemic only encouraged the students to work harder, according to the adult leaders.
“They never missed a step,” Beck said. “If you want to go through a quarantine with someone, you want to go through it with a YLIA member.”
Organizations utilizing the help of YLIA members included Salvation Army, Oasis Day Center and Northeast Community Fund, whose volunteers are typically senior citizens.
“When they couldn’t come in because of the age restriction, the youth showed up,” Beck said.
After only a year of encouraging leaders, Sherrod has pushed the members to go beyond their dreams. “You can still serve and give back,” she said about age and pandemic restrictions.
The motivation continues: to give back to the community and help organizations in need. “We really are pom-pom people,” Beck said. “Everything connects when you open your mind and your heart.”