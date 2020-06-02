Watch now: Justice Walk held in downtown Decatur

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Hundreds of people are gathered in downtown Decatur for a Justice Walk being held in honor of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week.

Co-organizer Jacob Jenkins said the goal of the event is to facilitate a long-term dialogue to address the root causes of police brutality. He said there would be no place for agitators looking to bring violence to the gathering.

Protests have been held in cities across the country this week in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Addressing the crowd, Jenkins asked the attendees from Decatur and Macon County to raise their hands, saying he wanted to put an end to rumors that protesters had been dropped off from St. Louis.

Jenkins encouraged attendees to shout, scream and express their pain, but to do so peacefully.

"What we won't tolerate is destruction of property," he said.

Protesters walked through the downtown area, chanting "I can't breathe," "Black lives matter," and "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now." Many carried homemade signs. The crowd included people of varying ages and races; some had brought young children.