Watch now: Lake Decatur level ‘stabilized,’ city still asks for voluntary water conservation

Water levels, currently at 610.8 feet, would have to be less than 610.7 feet next month to trigger mandatory restrictions, which would include limits on washing cars and other activities, many of which are associated with summer's peak demand.

According to the National Weather Service, slightly above average precipitation is predicted for February.

"We are cautiously optimistic that the lake will continue to maintain this current lake level plus or minus just a little bit through the month of February if we get some of the rain that they're forecasting... ," Alexander said. "And then it'll just be another couple of months until we get those March, April and May rains that we always get every spring to varying degrees."

Meanwhile, the levels of other area reservoirs did not cause concern.

Lake Shelbyville's current elevation is 594.24 feet, .24 feet above normal. "Pretty much normal winter pool,” said an official with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Clinton Lake is at 688.45 feet, a bit off from its typical 690 feet elevation.

"Down a little bit, but not down drastically," said Brett Nauman, spokesman for Exelon's Clinton Power Station, which owns the lake.