Watch now: Lake Decatur level ‘stabilized,’ city still asks for voluntary water conservation

DECATUR — Lake Decatur’s level, near its lowest point since the drought of 2012, has stabilized, but city officials are still encouraging residents to practice voluntary water conservation measures.
The lack of rain in the Lake Decatur watershed since mid-August led city officials in December to request that all water customers voluntarily reduce their use until further notice. That request will continue through at least February.
“We're very happy that the lake has stabilized for the entire month of January and we don't have to go into and request for any water restrictions at this time,” said Keith Alexander, water production manager for the city. “We do not anticipate we will have to do so in February either. But the request for voluntary water conservation still stands.”
Alexander said the lake’s level is about 1.7 feet below normal winter level, which he attributed “to a meager amount of rain and snow” the past few months.
The lake, the primary water source for Decatur, Mount Zion, Archer Daniels Midland Co. and Tate & Lyle, is 66% full and has been this whole month, Alexander said. Ideally, it would be 81% full this time of year.
Since December, the city has been supplementing the roughly 14.3 million gallons pumped from Lake Decatur with about 3.5 million gallons from the former sand and gravel pit near the South Water Treatment Plant, one of the city's emergency sources.
If necessary, the city can also access its emergency well field in DeWitt County.
"We are equipped for the possibility of Mother Nature not cooperating for us as we go into the second half of winter and into early spring," Alexander said.
But, Alexander said he was not as concerned about lake levels now versus the droughts experienced in summer 2011 and 2012 “because the spring rains are right around the corner.”
He also noted that Lake Decatur throughout its nearly 100-year history has always been full during the spring. Also, the city completed a $92 million dredging project in 2019 that increased the lake’s capacity by about 30%.
Water levels, currently at 610.8 feet, would have to be less than 610.7 feet next month to trigger mandatory restrictions, which would include limits on washing cars and other activities, many of which are associated with summer's peak demand.
According to the National Weather Service, slightly above average precipitation is predicted for February.
"We are cautiously optimistic that the lake will continue to maintain this current lake level plus or minus just a little bit through the month of February if we get some of the rain that they're forecasting... ," Alexander said. "And then it'll just be another couple of months until we get those March, April and May rains that we always get every spring to varying degrees."
Meanwhile, the levels of other area reservoirs did not cause concern.
Lake Shelbyville's current elevation is 594.24 feet, .24 feet above normal. "Pretty much normal winter pool,” said an official with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Clinton Lake is at 688.45 feet, a bit off from its typical 690 feet elevation.
"Down a little bit, but not down drastically," said Brett Nauman, spokesman for Exelon's Clinton Power Station, which owns the lake.
Lake Decatur, a 2,800-acre reservoir, was built in the early 1920s to provide a source of water for the city's residents and burgeoning corn refining industry. It has 30 miles of shoreline and a 925-square-mile watershed.
More than $90 million was spent to deepen the lake a few years ago.
