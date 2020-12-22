Watch now: Lighted parade honors Sarah Bush Lincoln frontline staff

MATTOON — Despite the chilly night air, medical technician Crystal Pearcy and her family were outside and cheering Tuesday as a lighted parade drove by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center to honor frontline staff there.

"It was really nice of them to do that to show their appreciation. That was awesome," Pearcy said after a long line of fire engines, police cars and other vehicles passed through the hospital campus.

Pearcy said she was off duty that night but was certain that her co-workers in the Women and Children's Center shared her enthusiasm for the parade. She nodded toward her workplace on the second floor of the hospital and noted that several window blinds there were open in view of the procession route.

"I'm sure they were all looking out their windows right now," Pearcy said.