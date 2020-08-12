Watch now: Lincoln Theatre press conference

1977: Another much-touted science fiction movie has opened in Decatur.
1980
1991: Recent photo shows both the water damage on the walls and remaining beauty of Lincoln Theater.
Lester Hubner stands in front of the Lincoln Theater, which he and associates plan to use for live entertainment. Renovations of the theater will include work on the stage and old dressing rooms.
1987: Top corner of the old Lincoln Movie Theatre complex that is not between the Lincoln Theatre and the adult book store that used to be the Odd Fellow's lodge on the 2nd floor.
1997: Elias Zarou is the center attention as 'Zorba.'
1991:David Wiegers, left, president of Lincoln Square Theater Inc. and Steve Payton.
1981: Signs and smiles welcomed “Johnny” to the Lincoln Theater.
1995: Annette Thaxton, Center, and Raquel Thaxton make a joyful noise for Jesus on Monday night at Decatur's Lincoln Theatre. Several hundred people joined a 'Together for the Gospel' celebration to begin preparations for the annual March for Jesus on May 27.
1955: Two masques – one smiling and one in sorrow – adorn the Lincoln Theater Building. This is one of the most artistic works to grace downtown buildings. The theater was opened in 1916.
1981: Later, Johnny, with lead singer John Schlitt, took the stage at the Lincoln Square Theatre.
1997: Roasmund (Kim Hamilton, second from left) expresses her dislike to Jamie Lockhart (Tyler Pennock, center) in 'The Robber Bridegroom' presented by Lincoln Square Theatre.
1966: These are some of the 1,000 children who attended the Lincoln Theater Saturday. The children were guests of the Millikin National Bank, which sponsored the Christmas party.
1932: A sound machine and technician at the Lincoln Theater.
1960: Sue Jagla and Jeanne Haupt are shown behind the refreshment counter in the newly redecorated lobby of the Lincoln Theater. Closed since the lobby was damaged heavily in the fire which swept five buildings in the 100 block N. Main St. March 5, the theater reopens at noon today with the showing of “Bells are Ringing.” The theater was not damaged beyond the lobby.
This newspaper ad appeared during Hope's 1929 visit to Decatur.
1929: Equipment in the Lincoln Theater during the 1920's included this amplifier.
Decatur has a rich history and a local group is wanting to make sure its many buildings and the personal stories of people who changed the community aren't lost with the passing of time.
Lincoln Square Theater officials say work to restore the old building has been underway for months.
