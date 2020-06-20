Watch now: Long line greets volunteers distributing 500 food boxes to needy families in Decatur

“We want to make sure they know where to go to find the services when they've never had to navigate this before,” Bogle said. “We're really trying to provide all of that, and everybody's getting census information because we know how important the census is to our community. We want to make sure that they fill out the census.”

The food was donated by Central Illinois Foodbank, enough for 500 families, and Tate & Lyle also contributed additional food for the boxes. The effort on Saturday was a partnership among United Way, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media, Crossing Healthcare, the city of Decatur, Tate & Lyle and Central Illinois Foodbank.

Volunteers kept track of how many boxes were handed out and how many were left so that when the food ran out, nobody would be sitting in line waiting only to be told it was all gone, Bogle said. There was enough food available to serve 500 families.

She was not surprised by the huge turnout, but seeing so many families in need did make her choke up.