Watch now: Long line greets volunteers distributing 500 food boxes to needy families in Decatur

DECATUR – The line of traffic coming to the Civic Center from all sides was enormous.
Decatur police stationed at all the corners directed the traffic and kept the line moving but even so, it was a long wait on Saturday to pick up the food boxes being distributed by the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois.
“During this pandemic, we have all of us partnered together to make sure we're addressing needs in the community,” said Debbie Bogle, executive director of United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. “People that aren't normally the ones who go to the food pantries, we're trying to reach them to let them know that it's OK to use services right now.”
United Way had plenty of volunteers to help hand out the boxes, which included a box a proteins, one of produce, one of non-perishable items and milk. People had to come in cars, not on foot, partly because there were too many boxes and they were too heavy to transport them home otherwise. Each vehicle could request a maximum of two, so that one driver could pick up food for two families.
Each vehicle also received information on where to get other help, such as assistance with rent and utilities.
“We want to make sure they know where to go to find the services when they've never had to navigate this before,” Bogle said. “We're really trying to provide all of that, and everybody's getting census information because we know how important the census is to our community. We want to make sure that they fill out the census.”
The food was donated by Central Illinois Foodbank, enough for 500 families, and Tate & Lyle also contributed additional food for the boxes. The effort on Saturday was a partnership among United Way, The Community Foundation of Macon County, Neuhoff Media, Crossing Healthcare, the city of Decatur, Tate & Lyle and Central Illinois Foodbank.
Volunteers kept track of how many boxes were handed out and how many were left so that when the food ran out, nobody would be sitting in line waiting only to be told it was all gone, Bogle said. There was enough food available to serve 500 families.
She was not surprised by the huge turnout, but seeing so many families in need did make her choke up.
Regular volunteer Bryan Hedenberg has been working with United Way for several years, he said. When he looked for somewhere to give his time and energy, United Way seemed the best choice.
“I really appreciate what this place does, and I need to volunteer somewhere,” he said. “I didn't expect quite this many cars.”
Bogle did, she said, and planned carefully to make the process as smooth as it could be.
“We planned, and hoped the community would come out if they needed food, and they did,” she said.
