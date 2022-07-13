Watch now: Macon County CASA swears in new volunteers

DECATUR —For several years, Tonya Neal has wanted to help youth in times of trouble.

“It’s kind of near and dear to my heart,” she said.

On Wednesday, Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, swore in Neal and three other volunteers.

Neal has worked in social services for years. Her family, including her sister and brother, have also been CASAs.

“I know it’s important for them to have someone advocate for them,” Neal said about the children she will be serving. “This is what I’ve been designed to be a part of.”

The accelerated training to be an advocate took three weeks, compared to the traditional six weeks. During the program, they learned about child welfare, abuse and neglect, the court system, how to write a court report and other aspects of the work.

“With 30 hours of training, this is a commitment,” said Julia Livingston, CASA executive director. “With the sensitivity of what we’re dealing with, our volunteers want to feel prepared, and we want them to be prepared for what they’ll be dealing with.”

CASA volunteer opportunities To learn more about CASA advocacy, visit www.maconcountycasa.org.

Judge Thomas Little swore in the new advocates on Wednesday. “It’s a great opportunity if you’re interested in kids and the well-being of families in Macon County,” he said. “The intangible benefits will last forever.”

Shortly after the advocates are sworn in they will receive their first cases.

“Our presence in court cases is really important,” Livingston said. “We act as a second set of eyes and ears on the children for the judge.”

The CASA advocates will build relationships with the children.

“It becomes an adult that they can trust,” Livingston said about the kids. “They often share things with our CASA advocate that they’ve not shared with other individuals.”

The agency has seen a decrease in volunteers since the beginning of the year. With more than 300 children waiting to be assigned a CASA, the agency hopes to have more swearing in ceremonies.

Volunteers need to be an adult over the age of 18 years, pass a background check and be willing to provide 10 volunteer hours a month. The CASA staff is available for support when needed. Many volunteers are also full-time employees in other careers.

“After the training, you really get to decide how the visits and meetings fit into your everyday schedule,” Livingston said.

