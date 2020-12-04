Watch now: Macon County in first wave of COVID vaccinations for health workers

SPRINGFIELD — Macon County health care workers will be in the first wave of people able to get a vaccination for COVID once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state expects to get 109,000 doses initially and those will be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates. The first group able to get the vaccination are health care personnel, then residents of long-term care facilities.
Based on the fatality rate, the first on the list is Green County southwest of Springfield followed by Wayne County east of Mount Vernon. Macon County is 18, with Christian at 33 and DeWitt at 36.
States had until Friday to submit vaccination rollout plans to the federal government. The Illinois plan follows federal guidelines about who should get vaccinated first, starting with health care workers.
It will be several months until there is an adequate number of vaccinations available for the general population.
That means it’s just as important as ever to maintain social distance, wear face coverings, avoid large gatherings and get a flu shot, Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
The first vaccine that could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by Dec. 10 is manufactured by the drug company Pfizer. It requires an initial dose, then another three to four weeks later. Pritzker said the first shipment could arrive in two weeks. Another vaccine from the drug company Moderna could get approval one week following the Pfizer vaccine.
The initial recipients will be health care workers and long-term care residents. Pritzker said 655,000 people in Illinois qualify as frontline health care workers – 162,000 in Chicago and 493,000 outside of Chicago. Approximately 110,000 adults statewide live in congregate care settings, he said.
“This will not be a quick process with the two-dose timeline. No single person will be fully vaccinated, even by Christmas, and it will likely be months before people with low risk factors for COVID-19 see their first dose,” Pritzker said. “But the very fact that we have this timeline is the result of incredible private sector innovation and long standing public investment in scientific research.”
Pritzker said the first shipment, if indeed it includes 109,000 doses, would be divided into 23,000 doses to Chicago and 86,000 to the rest of the state.
The news came as hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to trend downward, decreasing for the fifth straight day as 5,453 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized. That put about 16.7% of all hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients and left 24.4% available statewide.
