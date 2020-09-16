Watch now: Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
MACON COUNTY — Health officials say 31 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Macon County, bringing the county total to 1,293 since the start of the pandemic.
In a Wednesday statement, the Macon County Health Department said community members are encouraged to implement social distancing and wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Information regarding how many tests have been performed in Macon County can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.
See more data here:
PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?
Timothy Davison
Paulette Webster
Lilliana Boyd
Leroy Swayzer
Leah Melliere
Lashayla Sanders
Kaydn Patton
Kameron Davis
Kadden Spencer
Joshua Mahaffey
Jenna Snyder
Heidi Gonzalez
Emoni Harris
Donna Mezo
Chengxu and Zhaoxu Wang
Anton Gann
Anthony Burgos
Amarion Roberts
Alyssa Denton
Adriana Schlernitzauer
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.