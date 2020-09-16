 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases
0 comments
top story

Watch now: Macon County reports 31 new COVID cases

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Health officials say 31 new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in Macon County, bringing the county total to 1,293 since the start of the pandemic.

In a Wednesday statement, the Macon County Health Department said community members are encouraged to implement social distancing and wear face coverings to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Information regarding how many tests have been performed in Macon County can be found on the Illinois Department of Public Health's website at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics.

See more data here: 

MCHD Sept 16 infographic

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing Illinois children?

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News