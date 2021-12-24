Watch now: Macon County residents get in final shopping on Christmas Eve

DECATUR — While most people take the day off and sleep in the morning of Christmas Eve, others were waking up early to either get to work or buy gifts before it is too late.

"It's been pretty much the same every year," said Troy Walker, manager at Shoe Dept. Encore in the Hickory Point Mall. "Nothing too out of the ordinary, just an influx of people leading up to Christmas Even but never on Christmas Day."

Although the deals were not as enticing as on Black Friday, shoppers still came out in waves to the mall and other businesses around Decatur to finish up some last-minute shopping as workers endured their shifts until closing.

Walker, who's worked at the location for the past five years, said a lot of people coming in the past few days were mainly looking to buy a pair of Hey Dude Shoes and they are now out of stock so he's been directing people to the Journey's shoe store next door.

Walker said he does not mind working on the holidays and understands the rush to get people gifts but hopes other workers take it customer by customer so they do not burn themselves out.

Shoppers like Marion Eckart said she's been everywhere from Walmart to Target to buy gifts for her granddaughter and ended up at the T.J. Maxx in the mall to pick up some dolls and makeup to top off her list.

"This is kind of a spur of the moment thing because usually I'm done Christmas shopping by now but I've been working a lot lately," Eckart said. "People have to get up a lot earlier to get what they want today."

Planning to take a nap once she gets home, Eckart said she only needed to get something for her best friend and her husband before she can say she's done.

"People want to buy things and you got to give them what they want," said Dan Calhoun, an employee at the Christmas Pop Up Shop hosted by Petals Gift Shop. "We're gonna try to give them an opportunity to be able to get sometime before it's too late while also keeping business in the metro Decatur area."

Calhoun, who's wife Kari owns the pop-up and gift shop, said both locations have been receiving a lot of support locally from people buying gifts during the holidays and throughout the year while also having customers from out of state stop by to check out what they have.

With everything from Christmas decorations to light-up socks, Calhoun said it's been a great season so far and he appreciates the people who come through the shop offering positive comments or advice on what else to sell.

Local business such as Donnelly Automotive Machine Inc. had a little extra help sharing the holiday spirit this year with driver Tim Pappas dressing up as Santa and waving at passing cars on Eldorado Street.

"It's all about Christ because that's the true meaning of Christmas, but if I went out there with a diaper I don't think people would get what I'm trying to do," Pappas said. "Everyone recognizes Santa Claus so let's bring some Christmas cheer."

Pappas, who has dressed as Santa for the three years he has worked there, said that with the pandemic still around, it's just nice to get out and give people a reason to smile because everyone should be happy during this time instead of focusing on the negatives.

Others still shopping like Adam Creason said he has always gone shopping on Christmas Eve with his dad and other siblings to get out of the house and give his mom the space she needed to prepare for family coming over.

Now with a family of his own, Creason said he went out today to buy a shirt for his daughter's boyfriends and is planning to go downtown to get a few more gifts.

"It's kind of like a tradition," Creason said. "People just need to be patient and stay positive when they're going out."

