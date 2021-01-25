Watch now: Macon County road crews continue to monitor winter storm that stretches across Midwest

7 Day Forecast
DECATUR — If you didn't like your Monday commute, it's possible you won't like it much Tuesday either.
That's because the storm that moved across the area Monday, dropping a mix of rain, sleet and snow, the severity of which varied dramatically depending on where you live, is expected to hang around for another day.
The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning for areas north of Interstate 72 that stretches until Tuesday afternoon. It is predicted between an inch and up to 8 inches of snow could fall between Springfield and the Wisconsin border, with heavier totals up north. Freezing rain and possibly hail are predicted in Central Illinois before 9 a.m. Tuesday, followed by a chance of snow.
Visibility and slippery conditions will be a challenge the duration of the storm.
"We’ll have crews out working throughout until this weather event is over," city of Decatur Municipal Services Manager Dan Mendenall said Monday afternoon.
Mendenall said the varied weather elements — rain, sleet, ice and snow — can be challenging.
"In a case like this, we put down a heavier amount of salt so it could melt down to the bottom layer," leaving what's left to turn into slush.
"This stuff will probably freeze back over and become ice again," Mendenall said, reminding motorists to "take time and plan ahead."
The plan of actions was pretty much the same on county roads.
"We got a lot of salt and materials out on the roads so we should be good to go," Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said. "Several of us will definitely be keeping an eye on it and the sheriff's office always helps us keep an eye on things."
The Illinois Department of Transportation will have available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment statewide, applying salt, treating roads and responding to other weather emergencies.
“If you must travel, we ask that you allow additional time to reach your destination and ensure your vehicle is in a safe operating condition,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Please obey all traffic laws and posted speed limits."
Ameren Illinois reported that it activated its Emergency Operations Center on Monday morning in preparation for a winter storm that is forecast to dump snow and ice across Central Illinois. The EOC is staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization, and communication.
David Wakeman, senior vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Illinois, said while snow poses driving challenges for crews during a winter storm, ice and wind are the more frequent causes of winter power outages.
“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective," Wakeman said. "Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment. Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that's when we see trees limb snap and fall into our equipment."
The weather system dumped snow from central Kansas northeast to Chicago and southern Michigan, with some of the heaviest snow expected in southeast Nebraska and western Iowa.
National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said 10 to 15 inches of snow was likely between Lincoln, Nebraska, and Des Moines, Iowa, and it has been 15-20 years since most of that area received more than a foot of snow from a single storm.
“This is a historic snow,” said Nicolaisen, who is based near Omaha. “It has been a long time since we have seen somebody get a foot of snow in one storm. And we’re very confident that some people will see a foot of snow.”