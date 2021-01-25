Watch now: Macon County road crews continue to monitor winter storm that stretches across Midwest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The plan of actions was pretty much the same on county roads.

"We got a lot of salt and materials out on the roads so we should be good to go," Macon County Engineer Bruce Bird said. "Several of us will definitely be keeping an eye on it and the sheriff's office always helps us keep an eye on things."

The Illinois Department of Transportation will have available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment statewide, applying salt, treating roads and responding to other weather emergencies.

“If you must travel, we ask that you allow additional time to reach your destination and ensure your vehicle is in a safe operating condition,” said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Please obey all traffic laws and posted speed limits."

Ameren Illinois reported that it activated its Emergency Operations Center on Monday morning in preparation for a winter storm that is forecast to dump snow and ice across Central Illinois. The EOC is staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization, and communication.

David Wakeman, senior vice president of operations and technical services for Ameren Illinois, said while snow poses driving challenges for crews during a winter storm, ice and wind are the more frequent causes of winter power outages.