Watch now: Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown says he will step down

"It's time for us to heal," Brown said. "We're seeing everything that's going on within this country and within our community. We need to put this to an end ... and stop the division."
A legal battle for the sheriff's office began shortly after initial results showed that Root lost the 2018 election by a single vote and has continued ever since. With Brown's announcement, he said he was putting an end to the saga and encouraging the community to come together.
Brown, who was sworn into office in 2018, had also said he would request that he be able to remain as sheriff pending the outcome of the appeal process. He said the appeal would focus on those early voting ballots cast at the Macon County Clerk's Office that were deemed void because they lacked identifying marks from an election judge.
Speaking Friday, Brown reiterated his disappointment that those votes were not counted in the end. But he said Macon County is bigger than one individual, and noted that the county and the sheriff's office have been divided by the issue over the past two and a half years.
"Due to this reason, I have decided not to appeal the judge's decision and will assist in any way I can to help Sheriff Jim Root to have a successful transition as Macon County sheriff," Brown said. "I have proudly served Macon County citizens for 31 years, and I'm announcing my retirement effective Monday, June 28. Remember, just because I retire from the sheriff's office don't mean I retire from this community."
After the election, Root had initiated a “discovery recount” of ballots in December 2018 to gather evidence to persuade a judge to order a full recount. Benjamin, brought in as an impartial jurist to handle the legal battle, then ordered a full hand recount in July 2020.
Brown re-emerged the winner with a margin of 18 votes, but the recount also revealed dozens and dozens of disputed ballots. There were two uncounted ballots for Root that had previously been discovered in a ballot tabulating machine and then forgotten until after the 2018 count was ratified.
Decatur mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, left, and President of the Decatur branch NAACP Dr. Jeanelle Norman listen Friday during a press conference stating that Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown will retire at the end of the month, allowing Jim Root to take the office.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown embraces Jim Root after announcing Friday that he will be retiring from the the department at the end of this month. That, along with Brown's decision not to contest a court ruling handed down last week, clears the path for Root to assume office of sheriff.
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown hugs President of the Decatur branch NAACP Dr. Jeanelle Norman on Friday during a press conference stating he will retire at the end of the month, allowing Jim Root to take the office.