Watch now: Mattoon, Bloomington-Normal groups partner for outdoor quilt show

MATTOON — Lytle Park's bocce ball court, garden shed, gazebo, picnic patio and yoga circle became the backdrops for displaying more than 90 colorful quilts on Saturday.

The display was part of the Mattoon Arts Council's annual quilt show, which was held outdoors for the first time. The show's Prairie Stitchers organizers partnered with the Bloomington/Normal Modern Quilt Guild for this year's event.

"It's great. It's beautiful to see the quilts outside and all together," said Nancy Powell, president of the Bloomington-Normal guild.

Powell said the guild has been growing for more than a year now and has even drawn quilters from the Mattoon area, including Prairie Stitchers. She said the guild had not been able to exhibit quilts at its traditional indoor venues during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they gladly accepted the invitation to take part in the Mattoon show.

Prairie Stitcher Jamie Willis said she felt the outdoor show went great, other than the steamy heat. She said the event drew many participants and visitors from Bloomington-Normal and other points farther than usual, such as Decatur, Rock Island and Springfield.

"People are going out afterwards in Mattoon to have lunch and to cool down, too, so that's a bonus for our community," Willis said.

The visitors included Keith and Suzanne Rich of Bloomington. Suzanne Rich, a quilter, said while checking out a display of mini quilts at the picnic patio that she enjoys traveling to quilt shows periodically. Rich said she has heard about outdoor quilt shows in other areas but had never been to one until Saturday.

"This is a nice way to do it," Rich said, adding that the park provided an attractive backdrop.

Saturday's show was held in Lytle's New Active Green Environments area, which opened in 2017. Willis said Lytle Superintendent Justin Grady built extra wooden racks for the show and he and his staff set them up Saturday morning. She said a team of volunteers then hanged all 90-plus quilts with time to spare before the show started.

Two rows of racks were lined up on the green surface of the bocce ball court, where they formed a long corridor. There, young Preston Gehart of Savoy looked for his grandmother Tana Willaredt's quilt with help from his grandfather, Mark Strauss of Mattoon.

"We are here to support her and all the other people who have made quilts," Strauss said, adding that his wife began quilting relatively recently and has found it to be a great creative outlet. "She is new to quilting and she loves it."

Many of the visitors stopped by the gazebo to visit with the show's guest artist, Springfield resident Rod Buffington, who is a former art education instructor at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Buffington said he enjoyed reconnecting with friends from the Eastern community and from Mattoon, where he attended First Baptist Church.

Buffington said he learned how to work with a variety of mediums as an art education instructor, but decided circa 1980 that he wanted to focus on one. He recalled that his grandmother, who lived to be 104, quilted all her life and that he was fascinated by the stitching and fabric, so she decided to delve into this medium.

The artist's subsequent work with watercolor quilts has won awards from shows such as the Springfield Old Capitol Art Fair, has been displayed at The National Quilt Museum and other venues, and has been featured in magazines including Quilts Japan and a 10-page article in QuiltFolk's April edition.

"It's been a great ride," Buffington said.

