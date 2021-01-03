Watch now: Mattoon girl's camping dream comes true with Make-A-Wish

MATTOON — An aptly named little girl, Journey Campton has traveled quite a path during her three years.
Now, though, thanks to an effort of generosity, she and her family will be able take part is different kinds of trips.
Journey's mom, Megan Campton, said the girl has had health issues all her life and was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Eight rounds of chemotherapy "pretty much beat it" at the time but it returned a year ago.
After radiation treatment, Journey is now set for surgery in about two weeks, as another possibly cancerous spot was found recently. Campton said the prognosis won't be known until after tests take place.
Campton also said something Journey's done "since birth" is traveling and camping, activities limited by her medical issues and the coronavirus pandemic.
"We haven't really got out to do much outdoor stuff the last two years," she said.
On Sunday, however, several of Journey's friends and supporters made sure there was a way to give the family a chance to start taking part in the trips they enjoy.
Thanks to a grant from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Journey's family received a camper that was presented to them after about two dozen vehicles filled with well-wishers drove past the family's home on Marshall Avenue.
The vehicles first lined up in the parking lot of Mark's My Store a few blocks away. Mattoon police cars and fire trucks led the way, something for which retired firefighter Mike Bridges said he was doubly grateful, as he's Journey's grandfather.
"They're a great bunch," he said of the fire department crews.
During the parade, passersby tossed toys, candy and other items to Journey and her family as they drove by their home.
Journey appeared to not know quite what to think of the parade, though she took part in picking up the gifts and did smile a bit later when she first got to go inside the camper.
"I think she slightly understood," her mom said with a chuckle, adding that she was surprised with and grateful for the number of vehicles that took part in the parade.
Local Make-A-Wish representatives Brenda Henry and Diane Ratliff were on hand Sunday to help present what they said is a gift that's becoming more popular with wish recipients.
"They're very popular now with COVID," Ratliff said.
Henry said they first visited with Journey's family a few months ago, learning about Journey's story and how the family camped in tents since Journey was a baby.