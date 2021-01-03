Watch now: Mattoon girl's camping dream comes true with Make-A-Wish

MATTOON — An aptly named little girl, Journey Campton has traveled quite a path during her three years.

Now, though, thanks to an effort of generosity, she and her family will be able take part is different kinds of trips.

Journey's mom, Megan Campton, said the girl has had health issues all her life and was first diagnosed with cancer three years ago. Eight rounds of chemotherapy "pretty much beat it" at the time but it returned a year ago.

After radiation treatment, Journey is now set for surgery in about two weeks, as another possibly cancerous spot was found recently. Campton said the prognosis won't be known until after tests take place.

Campton also said something Journey's done "since birth" is traveling and camping, activities limited by her medical issues and the coronavirus pandemic.

"We haven't really got out to do much outdoor stuff the last two years," she said.

On Sunday, however, several of Journey's friends and supporters made sure there was a way to give the family a chance to start taking part in the trips they enjoy.