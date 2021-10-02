Watch now: Medical Freedom group protests in downtown Mattoon

MATTOON — The new Medical Freedom Alliance held its first public event Friday evening in downtown Mattoon as participants rallied in protest of mandates for masks, quarantines and vaccinations.

Melissa Harden, a member of this Mattoon-based community group, told the more than 60 people at the rally that the alliance plans to take its anti-mandate efforts to other venues in the near future, including city council and school board meetings, and to call the offices of federal and state legislators. She encouraged participants to stand together in these efforts but to do so respectfully.

"When we go to these meetings, we want to be respectful because people who are belligerent, they don't listen to them," Harden said.

School boards in Mattoon and Charleston saw large crowds in attendance as they held special meetings in August on the state increasing public health mandates for schools in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Both school boards opted to adhere to the state's mandate for masks to be worn indoors.

In August, Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for healthcare workers and for those working in K-12 and higher education. In September, President Joe Biden responded to the national surge in COVID-19 cases by announcing plans to require all employers with 100 or more staff members to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require those who remain unvaccinated to be tested regularly.

"There are people that are just really riddled with the idea that either they get a medical procedure that they don't agree with or they are out of a job. That isn't right. We should be able to have the freedom to do our research, know what our convictions are and move forward with that," Harden said, adding that the Medical Freedom Alliance wants to show its support for those workers.

Rally participants were invited to carry protest signs along Broadway Avenue afterwards. The signs carried messages such as "Freedom for medical choice," "No more mandates," and "Stop bullying." No counter-protesters were at the rally, but a passing motorist yelled, "Vaccines save lives!"

Collin Moseley, a campaign staff member for Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey, also spoke at the rally. Bailey, who is the senator for the 55th District, has been an outspoken opponent of COVID-19-related mandates.

Moseley told the participants there have been instances recently in Illinois where vaccine requirements and other mandates have been rolled back in individual schools and workplaces.

"That doesn't happen without people like you having the passion and the voice for what you feel is correct for your medical freedom," Moseley said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.