Watch now: Memorial bench dedicated honoring the life of Long Creek resident R.C. Smith

DECATUR— The life of a beloved Long Creek resident will be remembered for years to come.

On Friday morning, a memorial bench was dedicated honoring R.C. Smith, a resident of Long Creek township who passed away early September 2019. The bench sits behind the Long Creek Township offices in Corman Park, just feet outside Smith's former office, where he served as township clerk for 23 years.

The $895 bench was purchased by Long Creek Township, Decatur TOPS Club, Long Creek seniors and the Village of Long Creek. Smith became a member of Decatur TOPS, a weight-loss support group, not long after his wife, Wanda, joined.

"You just talk to R.C. for five minutes and you could see he was a really nice gentleman," said Sue Wood, TOPS secretary. "And that is the word for R.C. is 'gentleman.' He was very much loved in our club and we miss him very much."

Township Surpervisor Kevin Greenfield said a long-lasting friendship developed between he and smith, something he'll always remember. According to Greenfield, connections Smith made with the people around him even superseded politics, something he was known for being quite passionate about during his life.