Watch now: Memorial bench dedicated honoring the life of Long Creek resident R.C. Smith

DECATUR— The life of a beloved Long Creek resident will be remembered for years to come.
On Friday morning, a memorial bench was dedicated honoring R.C. Smith, a resident of Long Creek township who passed away early September 2019. The bench sits behind the Long Creek Township offices in Corman Park, just feet outside Smith's former office, where he served as township clerk for 23 years.
The $895 bench was purchased by Long Creek Township, Decatur TOPS Club, Long Creek seniors and the Village of Long Creek. Smith became a member of Decatur TOPS, a weight-loss support group, not long after his wife, Wanda, joined.
"You just talk to R.C. for five minutes and you could see he was a really nice gentleman," said Sue Wood, TOPS secretary. "And that is the word for R.C. is 'gentleman.' He was very much loved in our club and we miss him very much."
Township Surpervisor Kevin Greenfield said a long-lasting friendship developed between he and smith, something he'll always remember. According to Greenfield, connections Smith made with the people around him even superseded politics, something he was known for being quite passionate about during his life.
"As a republican I think I bought more democrat tickets than I did republican tickets," Greenfield joked. "It was always a pleasure to sit and talk with him. No one cared more about the community than he did."
According to R.C.'s son, Bryan, his father was a 6th generation resident of Long Creek and began serving the community in 1961 when he was elected as township supervisor. Smith served a total of 28 years on the Macon County Board, terms including one year as chairman and five as vice chairman, and began as clerk of Long Creek in 1997.
Long Creek Township Mayor Cheryl Smith said Smith was very well-loved around the community and the memorial serves as a "lifetime" reminder of his willingness to help the community when he could.
"He did anything that needed to be done, it didn't make a difference if he was, you know, doing something for the water department or the seniors," Smith said. "He was a guy couldn't dislike became he was always smiling, he was your friend."
