Watch now: Mike Straza announces he will run for Bloomington mayor

Straza's media team declined an interview Thursday.
Renner appointed Straza to the zoning board and said believes he would excel in a leadership positions with the city.
"I would be happy to assist Mike with a smooth transition if he is elected," Renner said.
Look back: Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's time in office
Miller Park Zoo groundbreaking
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner breaks ground Oct. 13, 2020, for the new De Brazza's monkey exhibit at Miller Park Zoo. The exhibit is expected to be completed by late spring 2021.
SIERRA HENRY, THE PANTAGRAPH
Mobile testing at Ferrero USA
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner speaks Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the COVID-19 mobile testing site outside Ferrero USA, 2501 Beich Road.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Connect Transit press conference
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, comments on Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner's white suit on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. They held a press conference about grant funding for the Connect Transit transfer center in downtown Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Vigil in Bloomington
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner addresses the attendees Tuesday, July 14, 2020, during a vigil hosted by Stand Up for Social Justice on the lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts. "
We have way too many people ... who are appealing to the worst of humanity," Renner said, calling for justice.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Demolition Day
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, embraces Arthur Haynes, president of the West Market Street Council, during the Demolition Day Ceremony that marked the start of the West Market Street Plaza on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner applauds during the 44th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Luncheon on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Illinois State University's Brown Ballroom in Normal.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cannabis vote
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, and alderwoman Jenn Carrillo discussed several amendments to legislation surrounding the coming legalization of recreational marijuana use in Illinois during the city council meeting Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at City Hall.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Federal Prospects Hockey League news conference
Federal Prospects Hockey League commissioner Don Kirnan and Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner listen during a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Grossinger Motors Arena in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Inclusive playground
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner tries out the inclusive playground Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Harmony Park in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Downtown Pride Festival
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner greets attendees Saturday, July 28, 2018, during the inaugural Downtown Pride Festival in Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Memorial Day parade
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner goofed with parade watchers during the Bloomington Memorial Day parade Monday, May 27, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Route 66
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner unveils the Route 66 Experience Hub at the northeast corner of Main and Jefferson streets on March 4, 2019.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Rough road
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner takes a stumble in the celebrity adult tricycle race Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the Bloomington Criterium in downtown Bloomington.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Town Hall
Mayor Tari Renner answers questions during a town hall he hosted Dec. 5, 2017, at the YWCA McLean County to get public input on a variety of topics.
MARIA NAGLE, THE PANTAGRAPH
Holiday parade
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner hands out candy during the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.
LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner
Bloomington Mayor belts out a song at the Celebrate America show at Miller Park.l
Daniel Biss
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, right, embraces State Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston during a downtown news conference July 26, 2017. Renner endorsed Biss, a fellow Democrat, before about 25 Biss supporters.
DEREK BEIGH, THE PANTAGRAPH
B-N officials sworn in
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, center, is pictured in May with aldermen being sworn into office, from left, Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy; incumbent Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe of Ward 3; incumbent Alderman Joni Painter of Ward 5; incumbent Mayor Tari Renner; incumbent Alderman Scott Black of Ward 7; and newly elected Ward 9 Alderman Kim Bray. They all were elected April 4.
MARIA NAGLE, THE PANTAGRAPH
McLean County Democratic Party
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, and Alderman Kevin Lower recite the Pledge of Allegiance during an appearance Jan. 11, 2017, before the McLean County Democratic Party at the Laborers International Union of North America, 2012 Fox Creek Road, Bloomington.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Election victory
Carol Baker of Bloomington hugs Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner after he won re-election April 5, 2017, during a watch party at Reality on Monroe, 111 E. Monroe St.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Editorial board meeting
Bloomington mayoral candidates Kevin Lower, left, and incumbent Tari Renner, react to each other's positions during their meeting with The Pantagraph's editorial board March 28, 2017.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Travel reports
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner explains his travel reports that include trips to Washington, D.C. to meet with lawmakers and other mayors. The mayor said he favors travel by council members as a way to exchange ideas with other officials and promote Bloomington and McLean County as a worthy of federal and state grant funding.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Seeking reelection
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, right, talks with campaign Chairman Justin Boyd before announcing his decision to run for another term as mayor at the McLean County Museum of History.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Seeking reelection
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, talks with Mike Harrison of Bloomington before Renner announced his decision to run for another term as mayor Aug. 24, 2016, at the McLean County Museum of History.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Bloomington Liquor Commission
In this file photo, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner and assistant city attorney George Boyle listen to testimony during a February 2016 Bloomington Liquor Commission meeting.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Pantagraph
Oath of Office 2013
Former Bloomington Mayor Walt Bittner gets thundering applause before Tari Renner takes the oath of office during a ceremony, Wednesday, May 1, 2013 at the Bloomington City Hall. Renner and odd numbered ward councilmen were installed. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)
David Proeber
FireOps training
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner dressed up in firefighters protective equipment as he participated in FireOps 101 in October 2015. The event trained elected officials on the hazards associated with firefighting.
DAVID PROEBER
Censure
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner apologized to the city of Bloomington during a meeting of the Bloomington City Council on Feb. 20, 2015, for his comments surrounding blogger Diane Benjamin.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Public rebuke
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner listens to public comments as Mayor Pro Tem Karen Schmidt, right, conducts a meeting of the Bloomington City Council on Feb. 20. The council approved a resolution to rebuke the mayor for a tirade he posted on a conservative blog, in which he called the author a
"total piece of garbage," a "sick, dirty, slimy ignorant fool," and "the craziest human being I've ever known."
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Bloomington and Normal mayors
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, left, and Normal Mayor Chris Koos share the spotlight April 22, 2014, during the Golden K Kiwanis Meeting at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington. The pair fielded questions from 50 members. One of the more humorous asked, "Who plows Division Street?"
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
City Hall artwork
In this 2014 photo, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner looks at a painting by Thursday Gervais, one of the artworks recently hung in his City Hall office.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
2014
Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner stands on Main Street in Bloomington in March 2014.
LORI ANN COOK-NEISLER, The Panta
