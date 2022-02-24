Watch now: Millikin professor, Ukraine native watch as tragedy unfolds

DECATUR — It’s about 5,400 miles between Decatur and the Ukraine.

But for those who know and love the country, like Millikin University professor Laura Dean, it feels as close as her fondest memories as she watches the beleaguered country fight for its life in the face of Russian aggression.

Dean lived there for a year between 2012 and 2013 while doing dissertation research on human trafficking. She developed a deep affection for Ukraine and its people and a lasting respect for their culture and passion to live in freedom.

“The people were very welcoming and invited us into their homes,” said Dean, 41, an associate professor of political science. “And it’s so unbelievably heartbreaking to watch what is happening to them now.”

Unable to sleep as TV images of Russian bombs falling invaded her living room, Dean was up at 5 a.m. Thursday trying to satisfy the desire to do something in the face of overwhelming tragedy.

So she attached a small Ukrainian blue and yellow flag to the plinth of the Abraham Lincoln statue on campus and, below the flag, hurriedly wrote a message in colored markers on a piece of cardboard: “Peace in Ukraine. Stop Russian Aggression.”

One of her online postings added: “If you are at Millikin today and walk past the Lincoln statue on campus spare a thought for Ukrainians fighting for democracy. These are the same things Lincoln stood for…”

She also posted on social media the web address of an organization helping displaced people. The professor hopes their misery will end soon and that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually see sense and leave the Ukrainian people alone.

But Dean said the messages and posts she is seeing from friends in Ukraine give little room for hope. She lived in a city called Kharkiv in the east of the country, about 30 miles from the Russian border. There is a city park webcam on the Kharkiv Facebook page normally used to promote tourism.

“Now it shows the live feed of Russian bombs coming down,” said the professor. “And knowing exactly where those bombs are hitting, watching that happen, is just surreal.”

She also sees posts and images from terrified residents of Kharkiv who have taken cover in the city’s underground subway system. “I can tell what metro station they are in as they post videos saying ‘Please, let’s have peace.’ They don’t know what is going to happen.”

That fear of the unknown goes even deeper for Liana Creamer of Decatur.

Born in Ukraine, with her friends and family – including a son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter – still there, Creamer is understandably worried about the Russian invasion of the country. Her granddaughter is an American citizen who was born in Champaign while her son was studying at the University of Illinois.

Creamer has been in the United States for eight years after marrying an American citizen and is a student at Richland Community College.

“They told me they heard a lot of noises like bombs, they saw rockets fly above their car,” Creamer said. “They are still there and they saw it. They are not safe at all.”

The airports are under attack so leaving the country by air is impossible, she said, and the family is trying to get out by car, but progress is slow because so many people have the same idea, and police are stopping cars to check documents. Country roads are better than main routes because the Russian army is targeting main roads.

“I want people to know Ukraine needs help,” she said. “The world won't stop Putin now and it could be a third world war. I don't know how they can stop him but I am crying and praying for them.”

For her students watching the Ukrainian people fight for their freedom, Dean said it's a life lesson in the clash of ideas as democracy confronts the dark forces that seek to destroy it. And the professor, who has also lived in Russia, does not believe the vast majority of the Russian people, who have suffered their own blood-soaked history of war and repression, want any part of the aggression against Ukraine.

“No Russian I am friends with on social media wants this war,” she added. “And while it is illegal to protest in Russia, I see there are people there getting out and saying ‘We don’t want this to happen.’”

