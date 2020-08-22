Watch now: More than 6,000 in Macon County request ballots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County officials say a significant number of residents are intending to cast their November election ballots by mail if the surge in ballot requests is any indication.

"We've already had over 6,000 requests for vote-by-mail ballots," Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. "That's far more than we've ever received."

With restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are looking for ways to avoid social contact. According to Tanner, some may have a misconception on the voting rules currently in place.

The clerk said he's often asked if voting-by-mail is a requirement. The answer is no, Tanner said, noting voters can still choose to vote early or go to their designated precinct on Election Day.

Postcards were mailed out on July 31 to anyone in Macon County who voted in at least one of the three past elections. The cards allow people the chance to opt into voting via mail where they simply need to fill out the card and send it back to the clerk's office.

Ballots will be mailed Sept. 24 and the last day to request a ballot is five days before election day. According to Tanner, issues with voting by mail can arise if voters wait to send them.