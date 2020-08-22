Watch now: More than 6,000 in Macon County request ballots

DECATUR — Macon County officials say a significant number of residents are intending to cast their November election ballots by mail if the surge in ballot requests is any indication.
"We've already had over 6,000 requests for vote-by-mail ballots," Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said. "That's far more than we've ever received."
With restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are looking for ways to avoid social contact. According to Tanner, some may have a misconception on the voting rules currently in place.
The clerk said he's often asked if voting-by-mail is a requirement. The answer is no, Tanner said, noting voters can still choose to vote early or go to their designated precinct on Election Day.
Postcards were mailed out on July 31 to anyone in Macon County who voted in at least one of the three past elections. The cards allow people the chance to opt into voting via mail where they simply need to fill out the card and send it back to the clerk's office.
Ballots will be mailed Sept. 24 and the last day to request a ballot is five days before election day. According to Tanner, issues with voting by mail can arise if voters wait to send them.
"In the two weeks of the final canvas, if we do not receive your mail-in ballot, it will count your provisional ballot," he said. "If it's about a week or so until election day and you haven't mailed it in, you may want to seriously reconsider walking it in."
Ballots received by mail must be postmarked no later than election day, which this year is Nov. 3.
Because of that, Tanner said mail-in votes will be up to two weeks after an election during the "final canvas." Voters can decide to turn in a mail-in ballot to the clerk's office by hand. They can also bring it to a polling place where it'll be "spoiled," or voided, and the person will be given a new ballot.
These options are viable for anyone that may have concern with the mail system, but should be returned as soon as possible, Tanner said.
A new state law requires vote-by-mail applications be automatically sent to those who voted in the 2018 general election, the 2019 consolidated election or this year's primary election. In signing it, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law would allow more people to “hold accountable a truly representative and transparent government” from the “safety of their own homes” while reducing the spread of COVID-19. But a lawsuit filed by Chicago-area Republicans this month alleges the expanded vote-by-mail program is a “partisan scheme” to help Democrats get votes and could open the door to election fraud.
Mail-in ballots also have become a flash point nationally after President Donald Trump questioned the security of the practice and the possibility of service disruptions were raised.
Democratic attorneys general in six states and the District of Columbia sued the Postal Service on Friday over changes they say have undermined mail-in voting ahead of the November election. The case is similar to but slightly different than a federal suit filed Tuesday in Washington state that also included Illinois and other states as plaintiff.
Trump's team has insisted the president has no intention of disrupting mail delivery now or before Election Day.
Bruce Pillsbury, chairman of the Macon County Republican Party, also said the mail-in process increases the chance for unfair election results. Pillsbury said opportunities arise where voters could potentially get the mail somewhere they've lived in the past, possibly a house that's torn down or unoccupied and fill out the paper work to submit two votes via mail.
"At least on the national scene, I think it's a perfect opportunity for voter fraud," Pillsbury said. "When you do this on such a wide-spread framework, that adds up. Here locally, everyone's vote counts. The sheriff's race came down to one ballot and that's still not decided after going on two years."
According to Laura Zimmerman, chairwoman of the Macon County Democratic Party, voting by mail offers an alternative to county residents during the pandemic.
"My only concern with it is that Trump is playing games with the post office," Zimmerman said. "He's suppressing the vote by making limitations to the post office that are limiting their ability to get the mail in a timely manner and that's affecting all kinds of services, not just the ballots."
Operational shifts undertaken by the United States Postal Service in recent weeks, including spending cuts and equipment removal have come under fire as methods by the Trump administration to thwart the upcoming election.
By terminating workers’ overtime, eliminating a number of mail sorting machines, removing several mailboxes and rescheduling the delivery of some late-day mail, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is subverting the national election this year, state’s attorneys general said when announcing a federal lawsuit.
Several states, including Illinois, are promoting expanded vote-by-mail programs as a safety precaution amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Voting by mail must be a reliable option that allows Americans to safely exercise their right to vote this fall during the ongoing pandemic,” a spokesperson for Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in an email. “Americans should not have to risk their lives to participate in our democracy.”
Tanner said the requests for mail-in-ballots surged initially, but while it's slowed down compared to the first few weeks that post cards were sent out, a significant number of requests are still expected.
"It wouldn't surprise me if we received another couple thousand," he said.
Illinois voters in November will be deciding on an issue that will impact both the state's financial future and their own pocketbooks: an amendment to the state Constitution that would replace Illinois's flat-rate income tax with a graduated-rate structure.
