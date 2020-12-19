Watch now: Mount Zion's Todd Garner leaves lessons from a life well-lived and lost to COVID-19

“And then there are those people who suddenly discover they did have an underlying health condition that was revealed after they got COVID,” she added.

Binkley said the key lesson to draw from all cases is getting prompt medical help and advice because even the virus infections that start out mild can quickly take an unexpected turn for the worse.

Remembering Todd

She will get no argument from Rhonda Garner on that front as she soldiers on without the love of her life, her friend and steadfast partner, a man she describes as the ideal husband and caring father.

“He was always just so positive, never negative about life,” she recalled. “If something happened or something came up, no matter what it was, he would always say ‘It is what it is, there is nothing we can do about it right now, so we are just going to have to move on and figure it out.’ And we always did figure it out somehow, and he was always so good at doing that. But with this (COVID), this was just the one thing we couldn’t figure out ...”

Virus visitor restrictions meant the family was not able to be with him as he slipped toward the end, but in text messages still too painful for his wife to re-read again just now, he prepared them for that final goodbye.