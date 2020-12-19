Watch now: Mount Zion's Todd Garner leaves lessons from a life well-lived and lost to COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — Todd Garner won a lot of friends and influenced many people with the way he lived his wonderful life.
Now his widow hopes his tragic and untimely death will go on inspiring others and help them deal with the nightmare that took him from his loving family: COVID-19.
Rhonda Garner, married to the Mount Zion man for nearly 30 years, said one lesson that shines out for her is not letting the virus catch you lying down or sitting down for long periods if you do get sick. The businesswoman who runs the popular Worn Again consignment clothing store in Decatur doesn’t lay claim to specialized medical knowledge, but she said she knows what she witnessed as the virus led to pneumonia in Garner’s lungs.
“No matter how tired it makes you feel, try to get up and move around, don’t just lay there,” said Garner, 54. “Because once that pneumonia sets up in your lungs, it’s like concrete. That is what my husband texted me from hospital on how it felt like for him, as if he had concrete setting up in his lungs.”
His wife and her sons Jacob, 26, and Nick, 23, have all had COVID themselves now but, after experiencing relatively mild symptoms, have all managed to fully recover from the disease. Why it came on so hard and fast for their husband and father is a question they can’t answer and no medical experts they’ve spoken with have been able to answer it, either.
But the Garner family remain convinced that staying more mobile and not sedentary — despite the exhaustion the virus brings on — might have given Todd Garner more chances to stop that choking pneumonia from laying down so fatally in his lungs. They can’t prove it, but Rhonda Garner believes it's worth pulling every lever and trying every possible survival technique when confronted with a virus that hits so suddenly and can move so fast.
“Because my husband knew so many people and so many people knew and liked him, we’ve been able to get the word out about not lying around and keeping moving,” said Garner. “I had a friend who had COVID and she told me she now feels that Todd’s story saved her life after finding out about our advice based on his experience.”
Pulse oximeter
Rhonda Garner has got other advice, too: If you get sick, invest in a pulse oximeter (Walmart has them for less than $20) which measure peripheral oxygen saturation in the blood. It was using one of those that showed her husband his condition was getting worse. Again, it’s not a foolproof barometer for monitoring the progress of the disease, but it can help show what’s going on.
A belief in the usefulness of oximeters is something she now shares with fellow Mount Zion family the Rubins, who lost their 30-year-old daughter Danielle Kater to COVID. The Rubins, along with Danielle Kater’s husband, Tim, have since created the Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care that provides free virus care kits to Macon County residents testing positive for the disease.
One of the key items in the kits, available at Crossing Healthcare, is a pulse oximeter.
“I spoke to her mother and she said she and her daughter were talking about Todd two days before she died,” said Rhonda Garner. “They had been saying how awful his death was and how young Todd was with no underlying health conditions.
“And then two days later the mother lost her daughter. It’s so terrible.”
COVID-19 had certainly found Todd Garner in the prime of life. The 57-year-old worked hard as vice president for Peerless Inc. cleaners in Decatur and had built an enviable reputation as a successful businessman. He also gave back to his community and had been serving as president of the Mount Zion School Board when he died.
His wife describes him as fit, lean and healthy, with a love of golf that bordered on religious passion.
So Todd Garner wasn’t too bothered at first on Oct. 14 when he fell ill with what felt like a sinus infection. But the symptoms continued to ramp up and he was tested Oct. 19 and found to be positive. He was admitted to the hospital Oct. 24 and his condition steadily worsened, leading to several heart attacks and kidney failure as his body gradually shut down. He died Friday, Oct. 30.
Since then his family has been bombarded with messages of love and support; a charity golf tournament at South Side Country Club in Todd Garner’s memory raised $15,000 that was presented to Crossing Healthcare to support their work combatting COVID.
Support Local Journalism
Garner’s loss has gone on creating enormous emotional ripples throughout the Decatur-Mount Zion communities. “We've just been amazed at seeing how many people Todd’s life touched,” said his widow as messages of sympathy and support continue to pour in.
'Take it seriously'
Healthcare professionals, whose daily job includes updating the tragic running total of deaths and sickness caused by the virus, can only hope that Garner’s story prompts others to take the disease seriously. That means wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds of strangers, the whole familiar drill that some still believe is unnecessary or overblown.
“Yes, there are those who don’t take it seriously despite our encouragement, urging and, really, begging them to listen to the public health guidance,” said Brandi Binkley, Macon County Public Health Administrator.
But she sees signs of hope, too, noting how families were “getting creative on social media” to celebrate Thanksgiving without being there in person and risk spreading the so-easily-transmissible virus.
“I saw a lot of people thanking each other for making the sacrifices on the holidays to keep all the rest of us safe and ensure we have hospital beds and nursing staff that are able to take care of the people who need that care,” added Binkley.
She emphasizes she does not comment on individual cases, other than to express sorrow at Garner’s death, and would not feel comfortable discussing patient treatment plans. She has heard of the idea of encouraging patients to move around to prevent lung infections but reminds us that every patient is different.
“And what may work in one person’s case may not in another,” she added. “So I think it's really important for people to make sure they are consulting with their healthcare provider ... and to keep their healthcare provider updated so that care and guidance is given based on that particular person and their medical history.”
Binkley also says that it's no surprise to her that COVID can strike hard against people with no underlying health conditions, and says the idea that it visits its worst effects only on the already sick, infirm or aged is simply not true.
“And then there are those people who suddenly discover they did have an underlying health condition that was revealed after they got COVID,” she added.
Binkley said the key lesson to draw from all cases is getting prompt medical help and advice because even the virus infections that start out mild can quickly take an unexpected turn for the worse.
Remembering Todd
She will get no argument from Rhonda Garner on that front as she soldiers on without the love of her life, her friend and steadfast partner, a man she describes as the ideal husband and caring father.
“He was always just so positive, never negative about life,” she recalled. “If something happened or something came up, no matter what it was, he would always say ‘It is what it is, there is nothing we can do about it right now, so we are just going to have to move on and figure it out.’ And we always did figure it out somehow, and he was always so good at doing that. But with this (COVID), this was just the one thing we couldn’t figure out ...”
Virus visitor restrictions meant the family was not able to be with him as he slipped toward the end, but in text messages still too painful for his wife to re-read again just now, he prepared them for that final goodbye.
“He told us he loved us and he was at peace,” said his wife, as new tears shine brightly in eyes that must have already cried so much.
She is proud of the legacy her husband leaves behind, the example he set for her sons whom she said have matured into fine young men because of his guidance and love. She hopes people will heed her advice on dealing with COVID and remember the example of Todd Garner’s untimely death to realize that the virus can strike anyone at any time and take those most precious to us.
She believes God puts everybody on Earth for a purpose, and that He sometimes uses ordinary men to do extraordinary things. She describes her husband as an ordinary man living an extraordinary life and also believes his death, in the prime of that life, will yet help others deal with and understand the virus now spiking at record levels in our community.
“Both my boys told me they don’t have any regrets when they look back on their father’s memory because he was always there for us,” said Rhonda Garner. “And here’s something they also said to me: ‘God took him out at the top of his game, Mom.’”
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.