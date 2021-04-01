Watch now: Mourners line Macon County streets for funeral procession of state trooper

The route, which will wind through Mount Zion, Decatur and Long Creek, is lined by more than 2,000 American flags, which were erected Wednesday afternoon by volunteers. The flags were provided by “The Flagman’s Mission Continues," an organization that assists with the displaying of flags along funeral procession routes for military personnel killed in action, military and first responders killed in the line of duty, and veteran’s funerals at the request of a veterans’ organization.