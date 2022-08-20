Watch now: Mud volleyball at Pony Express Days raises money for cancer patient

MOUNT ZION — Gianna Hernandez and Natalia Mann had not planned to play mud volleyball on Saturday.

“We came with our dad,” Gianna said. “We watched him play volleyball and we found it very interesting how dirty you get.”

Covered in mud from head to toe and hungry from the exercise, the two girls, both 12, said they were going to wait to clean up until they'd had some lunch.

The events will continue on Sunday with mud drags from noon to 6 p.m.; a bags tournament from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., with registration at noon; and the Precious Baby contest from 3 to 5 p.m., with registration from 2 to 3 p.m. Pony Express Days is held at the Lions Club grounds, 1595 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

The annual Pony Express Days include bands in the evening, food vendors, the mud volleyball and mud drag racing during the day on Saturday, and usually, a carnival.

The carnival is missing this year. Signs on West Main Street showing where to turn to get to the grounds include handwritten signs that say, “Sorry, no carnival.”

“We had a hiccup this year with our carnival,” said Steve Williams, director of Pony Express Days. “We had some logistics that didn't work out. We found out about a month ago that the carnival we thought we had coming couldn't come, and everyone else is booked, so we couldn't get another one.”

Late on Friday, organizers found a vendor who could bring a zip line and inflatables on Saturday to help make up for the missing carnival, but Williams said the lack of a carnival will probably mean fewer families attend this year. He's already working on booking a carnival for next year to ensure this doesn't happen again.

The Mount Zion Lions Club and Oddfellows sponsor the mud volleyball tournament, and each year the proceeds benefit someone in need in the Mount Zion community. This year's recipient is Matthew Long, a student at Mount Zion Junior High who is battling neuroblastoma, a brain cancer.

The Thornton family always participates in the mud volleyball tournament to help raise money, and their shirts this year included Matthew's name.

“This is our third year,” said Karla Thornton. “We do this to support the children in the community that might need some help, just to come out and have a good time and raise some money for a great need.”

Mother Nature helped with the mud by dumping a thunderstorm on the event earlier in the morning, but Kerry Toothman, co-chair of the volleyball event for the Oddfellows, said the players waited out the thunder and lightning under tents. Once it settled into just rain, they played in the rain. It wasn't like they were going to stay clean and dry, anyway.

The Oddfellows sell T-shirt sponsorships and each team pays an entry fee, and all the profits go to Matthew this year, Toothman said. About 200 players and 20 teams participated.

First prize is $150 and second is $50, and they get homemade trophies, he said, both because the trophies are just for fun, and to save money so there's more to donate.