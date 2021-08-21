Watch now: Mud volleyball players dirty up for a good cause at Mount Zion Pony Express Days

MOUNT ZION — Community members gathered Saturday morning as 20 teams participated in the Mount Zion Odd Fellows mud volleyball tournament.

The games run simultaneously with the Mount Zion Lions Club Pony Express Days held every August, and this Saturday marked the 40-year anniversary of the festival after having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like a reunion and everyone comes home for this weekend,” said Steve Williams, the fest’s executive director. “Typically it's right before school starts. This year was a bit later, so schools started, but for kids it’s the last big thing they do before they start back to school.”

Pony Express Days refers to Macon County’s history as a depot on the iconic Pony Express line between Indianapolis and Springfield in the 1820s, Williams said.

Williams said the Lions Club was not able to generate funds last year due to most events being canceled, but he hopes everyone who comes out this year can have a good time and give back to the community.

Pony Express Days started Thursday with a carnival, live music and the Feudin’ Hillbillies Bike Night, while mud drag races, band performances and other attractions were available throughout the weekend.

The festivities continue from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Though there were not as many mud volleyball teams as in previous years, families and friends still made it out for the annual event that has been part of the festival for 11 years, said Kerry Toothman, the Odd Fellows’ post noble grand.

Toothman said the tournament is the biggest philanthropic event hosted by the Odd Fellows. He said every year the group chooses someone from the community who is in need of financial help and then donates the tournament proceeds to that person. The sum is usually around $5,000.

This year’s proceeds will go to Shoni Anderson, a 5-year-old Mount Zion child battling acute lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.

“Shoni doesn’t understand as a 5-year-old the impact she’s making, and she doesn’t understand how cool the kids think she is, to just go around and have so many people love her and are praying for her,” said Shoni’s mother, Becky Anderson. “But we understand and we appreciate it.”

Of the 20 teams participating in mud volleyball this year, some players were competing for the first time, including former Mt. Zion police officer and current McGaughey Elementary School kindergarten teacher Mike Patrick.

“You’re going to get dirty, so you got to have that mindset going in and just realize that you got to give it your all,” Patrick said.

Mariah Hartrich, a technical service specialist with Archer Daniels Midland Co., said she has been playing in the tournament for three years, and every year she gets a group of ADM employees to join her.

“We really wanted to do it to support the benefit and then also just to have some fun and get dirty,” Hartrich said. “It’s a good time.”

