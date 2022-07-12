Watch now: Mural honors Roger Walker's legacy in Macon County

DECATUR — The late Roger Walker may be gone, but the former Macon County sheriff's legacy still looms large in Decatur.

Walker was the first African-American sheriff elected in Illinois. He later was director of the state's Department of Corrections, after serving in the sheriff's department for 30 years.

On Tuesday, a mural featuring Walker's likeness was officially dedicated on the wall of the Inc. Spot, located at 239 W. Eldorado St., Decatur.

“Sheriff Walker served as an inspiration to many and dedicated his life to our community,” said state Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, addressing the crowd that gathered for the dedication. “He knew what he was doing was helping and caring for others.”

The representative then handed the framed proclamation to Roger Walker’s brother, the Rev. Thomas E. Walker.

“We are here to not only celebrate legacy, but the impact of legacy,” said Jacob Jenkins, who acted as master of ceremonies for the event.

Along with political figures and family members, Roger Walker’s sheriff’s uniform had a prominent spot honoring his work in the community as well as the state. Dancers from Youth With a Positive Direction also entertained the crowd. Food was served after the event.

During the ceremony, the Walker family donated the uniform to the African American Genealogical Society, located next to the Inc. Spot. “I think it is only fitting and profound to present this uniform,” Thomas Walker said. “Not only from the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, not only from the Walker family, but for Roger Walker, life, legacy and historical event as of today.”

Plans to create the mural originated with Roger Walker’s nephew Corey Walker. “We could never have done this without the help of the Lord. He gave us the strength and the mindset to want to do something,” he said. “The late Sheriff Roger Walker paved the way, made it possible for us to dare to believe and to dream. He made a believer out of me.”

Roger E. Walker Jr. started at the county sheriff’s office in 1972 as a patrol officer. He worked his way up the ranks until he was elected county sheriff in 1998.

He went on to become director of the Illinois Department of Corrections from May 2003 to May 2009 and served on the state’s Prisoner Review Board until November 2010, when his health kept him from working.

He died in 2012 at the age of 63 in a Springfield hospital after battling a series of illnesses over several years.

The late sheriff has also been memorialized with a dedication of Illinois 48 as Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road.

“Now we’ve got a building that people can drive by on a major street and look up and see a legacy of Decatur, who we will never forget,” said Walker family friend and Decatur City Council member Dennis Cooper.

Current Macon County Sheriff Jim Root spoke to the crowd of nearly 100 honoring his former supervisor. “He always wanted the sheriff’s office and the members of the sheriff’s office to be involved in the community,” Root said. “To this day, we are involved in the community on a regular basis.”

Root and others worked with the artist, William Harris, in adding details to the important aspects of Roger Walker’s life and career.

The image of the squad car was a design created by Roger Walker himself when he became sheriff. The route 48 sign represents the Sheriff Roger E. Walker Jr. Memorial Road. And "MC01" painted on the car was his identification number.

Harris did not have the opportunity to meet the late sheriff, but believes he was able to learn more about him through the family and researching Roger Walker’s life.

“I’ve had the chance to learn quite a bit about him,” Harris said. “You’ve heard all the accolades, I can tell you there’s a lot more that haven’t been made today.”