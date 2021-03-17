Watch now: National Guard helps staff COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE — The soldiers in the Illinois National Guard's Mobile Vaccination Team 37 have spent the last two months administering thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the state.
"They were called and they answered the call," said Sgt. John Tilley, noncommissioned officer in charge of this unit. "Wherever the call is needed, that's where we go."
That call has brought MVAT 37 to the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center in Shelbyville, where they opened a mobile mass vaccination clinic on Wednesday for residents of Shelby and Cumberland counties that is scheduled to continue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced on Monday that the Shelbyville event is part of a newly launched pilot program that will use a series of mobile clinics to help expand vaccine access in rural areas. The National Guard is running the mobile clinics with assistance from local health departments and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"I am sure happy and glad we were able to bring this to the area," said Stephen Melega, public health administrator for Shelby County. He noted that the mobile clinic is using the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine that previously had not been available in this county.
The Shelby County Health Department opened mobile clinic enrollment on Friday for residents of Shelby County and those who work in this county. Melega said they added Cumberland County to the Shelbyville clinic Wednesday morning to help serve neighboring communities.
Advance registration with the local health departments is required for the mobile clinics and photo identification is mandatory on site. Residents are eligible for their county mobile clinics if they are in the state's vaccination phase 1B, which covers those ages 65 and older, and essential workers ages 16 and older; or phase 1B+ for those ages 16 and older with serious medical conditions.
Retail co-workers Sammie Cummings and Brett Simpson, both of Shelbyville, said they were relieved to get vaccinated on Wednesday at the mobile clinic and were thankful that it only involved one dose. Cummings said they were only in line for about 45 minutes at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.
"Actually, I thought it would be a longer wait, but the line moved really fast," Cummings said. "It was awesome. They did a great job."
Diane Pearson of Shelbyville said she and her husband, Brad, arrived early for their 11:15 a.m. appointment and were done with the line, the vaccination and the subsequent observation period by about noon.
"Everyone was very courteous and knew what they were doing. It's all organized well," Pearson said, adding that she was relieved to get the vaccination.
The mobile clinic in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' visitor center was staffed by the county heath department and area emergency responders, along with a team of 19 National Guard soldiers.
Sgt. Tilley said soldiers with medical backgrounds, such as emergency room workers and paramedics, administered vaccinations while other soldiers handled the documentation of the recipients. He said they hope to provide approximately 800 vaccinations each on Wednesday and Thursday.
Tilley, who works as a nurse and serves as mayor Spring Bay north of Peoria, said the soldiers have left their families, jobs and college studies for the time being to take part in the vaccination effort.
"We have a very deep bench of medical professionals who stepped away from their private lives to do this. I couldn't be more proud of them," Tilley said. "These individuals are dedicated to this type of mission. Their highest mission is to serve the public."