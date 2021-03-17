Watch now: National Guard helps staff COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Shelbyville

The Shelby County Health Department opened mobile clinic enrollment on Friday for residents of Shelby County and those who work in this county. Melega said they added Cumberland County to the Shelbyville clinic Wednesday morning to help serve neighboring communities.

Advance registration with the local health departments is required for the mobile clinics and photo identification is mandatory on site. Residents are eligible for their county mobile clinics if they are in the state's vaccination phase 1B, which covers those ages 65 and older, and essential workers ages 16 and older; or phase 1B+ for those ages 16 and older with serious medical conditions.

Retail co-workers Sammie Cummings and Brett Simpson, both of Shelbyville, said they were relieved to get vaccinated on Wednesday at the mobile clinic and were thankful that it only involved one dose. Cummings said they were only in line for about 45 minutes at the Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center.

"Actually, I thought it would be a longer wait, but the line moved really fast," Cummings said. "It was awesome. They did a great job."