Watch now: National Guard pilot touches down in Decatur after final flight

DECATUR — Illinois Army National Guard Command Chief Warrant Officer David Hammon flew his Black Hawk helicopter into Decatur for the last time Tuesday, and came under withering fire.

From a firehouse.

The Decatur Airport fire truck soaked the helicopter first and then, after Hammon hopped out, it soaked him as well. The anointing with water is part of the farewell tradition in the Guard when pilots like Hammon make their last flight, and the 59-year-old from Sherman is taxiing into retirement after a 42-year career.

He emerged dripping wet but smiling as senior Guard officers welcomed him back one last time to the Aviation Support Facility at the Decatur Airport.

His wife Michelle was also there and had some water issues of her own, fighting back tears as her husband bid adieu to the flying part of his job before he officially retires for good April 30.

“It’s bittersweet and emotional, very emotional,” she said. “And, absolutely, he is going to miss it; aviation is his passion. But it will be nice to have him home and see what the next chapter brings us.”

A military career has already brought Hammon all over the world, with two tours in Iraq and assignments that have taken him to Europe and Central America as well as Alaska, Cuba and even Iceland.

And while old soldiers may never die, they do sense a moment when it is time to fade away. “I joined when I was a senior in high school,” said Hammon. “I love this stuff but, you know, time travels on.”

As he speaks, he’s busy looking over one of the latest Black Hawk models flown in from its base in Kankakee. There is a very young-looking warrant officer pilot standing next to it who catches Hammon’s eye as he examines the type of machine that will carry the mission into the future.

“The organization is in good hands,” added Hammon with a smile. “It’s time to hand off to the next guy and keep the organization moving forward.”

The senior officers watching him go said they hope that some of the qualities that marked Hammon’s career will linger among the comrades’ lives he’s touched in his long tour of duty.

“He just cares so much about people,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Behary, the senior enlisted member in the Illinois Army National Guard.

“He takes care of people and like, if they need something, he is always there to help and, no matter what level he is at, he will help the lowest people. Sometimes when you see soldiers get to the higher levels, they tend to forget some of that stuff, but he is somebody that never did. He’s had an amazing career.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.