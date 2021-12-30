Watch now: New Year's Day to bring snow, frigid temps to Central Illinois

The first snow of the year is expected to fall New Year's Day as temperatures drop across the region, hitting the 10s, said Ben Deubelbeiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Lincoln.
People making plans for New Year's Eve can expect some fog in the early morning, but the winter weather won't begin until Saturday morning, with temperatures quickly dropping.
The Bloomington area is expected to see freezing rain and sleet in the morning on Saturday, which will transition to snow in the afternoon, but that transition isn't expected to happen until the evening in Decatur and Mattoon, Deubelbeiss said.
By Sunday, Central Illinois will see slightly warmer temperatures in the high 10s and low 20s, which will return to the mid 30s and 40s by Monday and Tuesday.
"It will just be a brief blast of colder air," said Deubelbeiss.
Those planning to travel on New Year's Day should use caution and watch for snow and ice on the road. If possible, motorists should plan to leave for their destination early and stock an emergency kit in the car, said Deubelbeiss.
"We could see some accumulating ice on area roadways," he said. "Anywhere there is a glaze of ice, just a glaze of ice can be extremely dangerous, especially on bridges and overpasses."
