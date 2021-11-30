Watch now: Organizers, recipients full of praise as WSOY Community Food Drive comes to an end

DECATUR — Organizers of the WSOY Community Food Drive announced on Tuesday the 2021 annual event will be the last.

“All I can say is I’m so grateful,” said Kevin Breheny, a co-founder of the food drive that started 20 years ago. “We’ve taken care of our own in this community from the bottom up, from the top down and from the sideways in ... We should be very proud of this community.”

The surprise announcement was made during an awards ceremony at Mount Zion High School, which included the distribution of more than $1.5 million in grant funding for local pantries and food programs. Checks also were presented to the winners of this year's contest among local schools to generate interest in making food donations.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the food drive shifted from a food collection event, to one focused on collecting cash that could be used by the local agencies to purchase food they need, when they need it, and at discounted costs.

Brian Byers, co-founder of the food drive, said they started the event as a way to help Catholic Charities. And while they did not expect to come back for a second year – let alone 20 years – they saw the need in the community grow and continued to raise money for Catholic Charities and food pantries and feeding programs.

"From the humble beginning 20 years ago all the way through the record-shattering 2021 event this past October, the WSOY Community Food Drive has been a vehicle for this incredibly generous community to shine," Byers said. "For 20 years, this food drive has been a remarkable achievement made possible thanks to a remarkable community."

This year's event benefited greatly from larger donations from the Andreas Foundation, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, which donated $1 million.

During the presentation, Byers and Breheny hinted of discussions over the years that the event may have run its course, but were concerned about how an abrupt end might impact the agencies.

“When we we’re able to get the gift from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, it gave us a way to do it without leaving the pantries in a lurch,” Byers said about bringing the annual event to a close. “They have the equivalent of three years’ worth of cash prizes to be able to get them through to the next thing.”

Partners with the food drive included Decatur Back and Neck Center, First Mid Bank and Trust, Skeff Distributing, First Mid Insurance, ADM, Jones and Thomas, First Christian Church, Dales Southlake Pharmacy, and Colee’s Corner Drugs, WAND-TV, the Herald & Review, Dynagraphics, Kroger, The United Way of Decatur and Mid Illinois and The Community Foundation of Macon County.

With the motto, "No family should be hungry in our community," the organization has been able to collect 24 million pounds of food over the past 20 years.

“Events likes this really helped us supplement produce so that everyone can have what they need weekly for 21 weeks,” said Allison Raiha, Crossing Healthcare registered dietitian. “It means a lot to us and we’re gonna move forward and we’re gonna keep sustaining the program.”

Steven Roach, executive director of Catholic Charities for Springfield, which operates in Decatur, said his heart was filled with gratitude.

"I'm rarely at a loss for words, this is just an incredible blessing," Roach said. "I just like to leave with a few words from a scripture for our good friends Kevin and Brian ... 'For I was hungry and you gave something to eat.'"

“We are a community of givers and that’s something we’re very proud of,” said Brandon Kondritz, a senior at Mount Zion High School and the president of the Medics Club which leads efforts for the food drive. “We transported all the money out to the food drive on the day of and we like to spend time out there.”

Having grown up with the food drive all of his life, Kondritz said he was sad to hear that the event was ending but knew that there will be something or someone that will fill the giving spirit left by organizers.

“This is one of the first things I tell people about Decatur when I’m telling them about our community,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. “We’ve had 20 years of a phenomenal event and although I’m sad to see it go, at the same time I know the spirit of this event will live on and we will continue to take care of one another.”

