Watch now: Pandemic doesn't sideline Newbon's college quest

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic.

DECATUR— Missing out on her final season of high school basketball is one of the last wishes Addison Newbon would make.

But the 17-year-old St. Teresa senior's last wish may be a reality as the 2020-21 girl's winter basketball season is currently on standby. She may be able to compete one more time as a Bulldog, but that would only happen if the season is rescheduled into the spring season, which will depend on COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois when the time comes.

In April during early stages of the pandemic, Newbon shared concern over missing out on getting to play basketball. Not only does she love the game, but also because of the hard work she's put in to move onto the college level, worried that college recruiters may not be able to come see her play.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Luckily, the 17-year-old was still able to play on her travel team, the Illinois Valley Warriors, over the summer and has since committed to play for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

She said that it's a relief to be done with the whole "recruiting process," but the college search experience wasn't quite what she pictured pre-pandemic.