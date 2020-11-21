 Skip to main content
Watch now: Pandemic doesn't sideline Newbon's college quest
Watch now: Pandemic doesn't sideline Newbon's college quest

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. 

DECATUR— Missing out on her final season of high school basketball is one of the last wishes Addison Newbon would make.

But the 17-year-old St. Teresa senior's last wish may be a reality as the 2020-21 girl's winter basketball season is currently on standby. She may be able to compete one more time as a Bulldog, but that would only happen if the season is rescheduled into the spring season, which will depend on COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois when the time comes.

In April during early stages of the pandemic, Newbon shared concern over missing out on getting to play basketball. Not only does she love the game, but also because of the hard work she's put in to move onto the college level, worried that college recruiters may not be able to come see her play.

Luckily, the 17-year-old was still able to play on her travel team, the Illinois Valley Warriors, over the summer and has since committed to play for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

She said that it's a relief to be done with the whole "recruiting process," but the college search experience wasn't quite what she pictured pre-pandemic.

"It was definitely different just with like not being able to visit campuses and stuff like that," Newbon said. "More so, college coaches weren’t able to go to the tournaments and watch live games.

"That was kind of disappointing," she said, adding that her personal highlights website gained the attention of college recruiters. However, she'd been looking forward to the thrill of competing with college coaches watching in the stands. 

How we're doing in July: Decatur-area residents share pandemic stories

The Herald and Review has been profiling the same community members as they adapt during the coronavirus pandemic. As the state enters Phase 4, we ask them about life, summer and what comes next.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

