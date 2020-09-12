 Skip to main content
Watch now: Parade for the Paws goes on in spite of rainy weather
Watch now: Parade for the Paws goes on in spite of rainy weather

DECATUR – Comfort dogs really miss seeing people and doing their stuff, so when PawPrint Ministries planned their Parade for the Paws on Saturday, they weren't going to let a little rain get in the way.

In normal years, said Regan Deering, who was there with JJ, the ministry holds a Party for the Paws as a fundraiser, but with the restrictions imposed for COVID-19, that wasn't possible this year. Instead, the dogs and their humans set up stations around the circle drive at St. John's Lutheran Church, and people could drive by, drop a donation in a bucket of their favorite dogs, and stroke a furry head. The ministry had to suspend its usual activities in mid-March.

The event is traditionally held on the birthday shared by the first two PawPrints dogs, Peyton and Eli, who were also present with their human family, Dave and Judy Koshinski.

“JJ has missed seeing people,” Deering said, as JJ approached anyone and everyone with a wagging tail. The theme of her station was “Let's Go Bananas” because JJ loves bananas.

PawPrint Ministries provides comfort dogs for a variety of situations. The dogs visit schools to let children practice reading to them, visit nursing homes, cancer care centers and hospitals to provide cheer, and are available when tragedy strikes. The dogs wear vests identifying them as comfort dogs, usually with their name embroidered along with the PawPrint logo, and they and their handlers go through extensive training to teach them to be calm and approachable.

Megan Smoes had wanted a dog for a long time, and she and her now-husband fostered Niko, or she thought they were fostering, at least. Turns out that he quietly took Niko to PawPrints training and enlisted the dog's help in proposing to her.

Her station was Harry Potter-themed, with Smoes dressed as Harry, and Niko wore a sign reading “Dobby is a free elf.” For those not familiar with the story, house elves are freed if their master gives them a piece of clothing. Harry tricked Dobby's master into giving him a sock and Dobby was Harry's devoted friend after that.

“(Niko) had a sock,” Smoes said, holding it up, “but he took it off.”

Enzo and Freda, two greyhounds who are uncle and niece, showed off their extensive wardrobe at their booth. Their human, Rebecca Crites, said people are always asking her how many neckties Enzo has – neckties are his signature fashion statement – so she decided to display them all on Saturday. The grand total? 109. Freda is still in training, but already has quite a collection of tutus. She sported a pink one on Saturday, while Enzo had a pink and black plaid tie.

Sarah Pritts and her two daughters enjoyed seeing the dogs, especially Enzo and Freda, who are their “cousins,” Pritts said.

“Barry and Rebecca are my aunt and uncle,” Pritts said. “We love spending time with our doggie cousins. Enzo came by a couple of times during quarantine and when we started remote learning, to check in on us on our front porch and make sure we were doing OK, so we always like to come out and give them some support.”

Cash, 7 months, came from Oregon originally, and was holding court in a booth like Lucy's from Peanuts, except his booth said “Mental Halp, Dogtor is In.”

Cash is still very much a puppy, said Becky Schmidt, his handler, and is fond of giving kisses.

“There are some wonderful breeders (in Oregon), who are agility dogs and from a strong working line,” Schmidt said. “We have two rescues at home that we love to death, but they're not necessarily therapy dogs. He works and they stay at home and lie on the couch.”

__________________________________________________________

Parade for the Paws 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

PawPrint Ministries

To donate, visit PawPrint Ministries on Facebook:

@pawprintministries 

