Watch now: Parade for the Paws goes on in spite of rainy weather

DECATUR – Comfort dogs really miss seeing people and doing their stuff, so when PawPrint Ministries planned their Parade for the Paws on Saturday, they weren't going to let a little rain get in the way.
In normal years, said Regan Deering, who was there with JJ, the ministry holds a Party for the Paws as a fundraiser, but with the restrictions imposed for COVID-19, that wasn't possible this year. Instead, the dogs and their humans set up stations around the circle drive at St. John's Lutheran Church, and people could drive by, drop a donation in a bucket of their favorite dogs, and stroke a furry head. The ministry had to suspend its usual activities in mid-March.
The event is traditionally held on the birthday shared by the first two PawPrints dogs, Peyton and Eli, who were also present with their human family, Dave and Judy Koshinski.
“JJ has missed seeing people,” Deering said, as JJ approached anyone and everyone with a wagging tail. The theme of her station was “Let's Go Bananas” because JJ loves bananas.
PawPrint Ministries provides comfort dogs for a variety of situations. The dogs visit schools to let children practice reading to them, visit nursing homes, cancer care centers and hospitals to provide cheer, and are available when tragedy strikes. The dogs wear vests identifying them as comfort dogs, usually with their name embroidered along with the PawPrint logo, and they and their handlers go through extensive training to teach them to be calm and approachable.
Megan Smoes had wanted a dog for a long time, and she and her now-husband fostered Niko, or she thought they were fostering, at least. Turns out that he quietly took Niko to PawPrints training and enlisted the dog's help in proposing to her.
Her station was Harry Potter-themed, with Smoes dressed as Harry, and Niko wore a sign reading “Dobby is a free elf.” For those not familiar with the story, house elves are freed if their master gives them a piece of clothing. Harry tricked Dobby's master into giving him a sock and Dobby was Harry's devoted friend after that.
“(Niko) had a sock,” Smoes said, holding it up, “but he took it off.”
Enzo and Freda, two greyhounds who are uncle and niece, showed off their extensive wardrobe at their booth. Their human, Rebecca Crites, said people are always asking her how many neckties Enzo has – neckties are his signature fashion statement – so she decided to display them all on Saturday. The grand total? 109. Freda is still in training, but already has quite a collection of tutus. She sported a pink one on Saturday, while Enzo had a pink and black plaid tie.
Sarah Pritts and her two daughters enjoyed seeing the dogs, especially Enzo and Freda, who are their “cousins,” Pritts said.
“Barry and Rebecca are my aunt and uncle,” Pritts said. “We love spending time with our doggie cousins. Enzo came by a couple of times during quarantine and when we started remote learning, to check in on us on our front porch and make sure we were doing OK, so we always like to come out and give them some support.”
Cash, 7 months, came from Oregon originally, and was holding court in a booth like Lucy's from Peanuts, except his booth said “Mental Halp, Dogtor is In.”
Cash is still very much a puppy, said Becky Schmidt, his handler, and is fond of giving kisses.
“There are some wonderful breeders (in Oregon), who are agility dogs and from a strong working line,” Schmidt said. “We have two rescues at home that we love to death, but they're not necessarily therapy dogs. He works and they stay at home and lie on the couch.”
__________________________________________________________
Parade for the Paws
1 CAM Nokomis 600 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 590 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 592 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 604 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 612 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 624 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 654 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 663 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 676 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 682 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 689 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 697 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 700 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 706 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 719 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 723 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 729 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 732 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 736 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 743 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 755 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 758 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 762 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 768 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 772 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 785 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 795 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 798 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 819 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 824 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 837 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 842 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 844 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 846 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 858 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 871 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 878 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 893 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 895 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 899 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 904 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 907 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 951 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 966 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 983 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 990 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 992 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 997 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1005 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1009 022820.JPG
CAM Nokomis 1014 022820.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.