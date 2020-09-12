Watch now: Parade for the Paws goes on in spite of rainy weather

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Comfort dogs really miss seeing people and doing their stuff, so when PawPrint Ministries planned their Parade for the Paws on Saturday, they weren't going to let a little rain get in the way.

In normal years, said Regan Deering, who was there with JJ, the ministry holds a Party for the Paws as a fundraiser, but with the restrictions imposed for COVID-19, that wasn't possible this year. Instead, the dogs and their humans set up stations around the circle drive at St. John's Lutheran Church, and people could drive by, drop a donation in a bucket of their favorite dogs, and stroke a furry head. The ministry had to suspend its usual activities in mid-March.

The event is traditionally held on the birthday shared by the first two PawPrints dogs, Peyton and Eli, who were also present with their human family, Dave and Judy Koshinski.

“JJ has missed seeing people,” Deering said, as JJ approached anyone and everyone with a wagging tail. The theme of her station was “Let's Go Bananas” because JJ loves bananas.