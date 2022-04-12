Watch now: Pavement problems: Digging into how potholes are made, tracked and fixed in Macon County

Like chirping robins and swirling pollen, another token of springtime in the Midwest has arrived: pothole season.

They are a predictable, deeply annoying and expensive problem: A recently released survey from AAA found that 1 in 10 drivers had enough damage to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole. The average price tag for repairs? Almost $600.

Here's a look at what state and local road crews are doing to combat the annual scourge — and how you can report problem areas.

DECATUR

It's no secret that Decatur's roads have seen better days.

Dan Mendenhall, municipal services manager in the city's public works department, estimates that the city patches about 20,000 potholes per year.

"We actually put crews out driving priority streets," Mendenhall said. "And we do have some streets that cause some trouble. But our engineering department does have a pavement management system (where) they rate the streets."

"And a lot of the potholes depend on the age of asphalt, the amount of traffic it carries and the type of traffic it carries," he continued. "If it's heavy truck traffic or things like that, then that can cause potholes as well."

Mendenhall said that portions of Business U.S. 51, Jasper Street and Monroe Street are among the most pothole-ridden in the city.

Decatur typically fills potholes with asphalt cold patch that eventually hardens into a permanent repair. For larger potholes, the city has a truck that heats the asphalt, which is then poured into the hole.

Mendenhall said that the city has one crew dedicated to filling potholes year-round. But during peak season, as many as 12 crews are dedicated to filling potholes.

Funds for filling potholes come from the city's public works budget.

Potholes can be reported by calling 217-875-4820.

MACON COUNTY

Macon County engineer Bruce Bird said the county's roads, mostly chip-seal farm roads, escape much of the wear-and-tear of city streets.

This means less potholes, though they still pop up on occasion.

"We have a lot of eyes on the road, we know where they're at, we know which ones we have to go out and we'll periodically take care of them or to basically help them carry over through the wintertime," Bird said.

Bird said the county makes its own patch material, which contains the same oil and rock that is spread out on county roads.

There are about 230 centerline miles of road in Macon County, with Bird estimating that the county spends about $15,000 to $20,000 per year patching potholes between labor and material cost.

Though crews have a good idea of where problem areas are, residents are encouraged to report potholes at 217-424-1404.

ILLINOIS

Beyond local government, there’s another major filler of potholes: the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The agency is responsible for the maintenance of more than 45,000 miles of roads between interstates, state highways and U.S. routes, including those that run through major cities.

“Anytime our highway maintenance workers are not plowing snow or treating roads for snow and ice removal this time of year, they are out repairing potholes that are considered a potential hazard to traffic,” said IDOT spokesman Paul Wappel.

He said it is “a constant operation with crews sent out several times per week.” The priority, of course, is filling holes that are considered a hazard to traffic.

“If there is a particular location that needs to be addressed immediately, we will do so, but typically you see a more concerted effort later in the spring, once weather permits,” Wappel said.

IDOT uses a couple of different processes for filling potholes. There’s the “cold patch” approach, which involves placing a mixture of asphalt and aggregates like sand, gravel or crushed stone into the hole. Crews will also try, if possible, to remove any water or loose debris from the hole.

Weather permitting, the agency also utilizes a pothole patching machine that involves spraying a heated liquid asphalt mixture and a fine aggregate in layers until the hole is filled. Wappel said “this takes a little longer but usually is a longer-term fix.”

The cost of labor and materials for pothole patching comes out of the department’s operations budget, though there is no specific line item “because we never know how many potholes there will be each year,” Wappel said.

Between Nov. 1, 2020 and April 14, 2021, IDOT spent $13.9 million on potholes.

If someone’s vehicle is damaged by a pothole on a state road or highway, a claim can be filed with IDOT. The procedure is outlined at ​​bit.ly/idotproblems, and any issue with an IDOT-maintained road, including potholes, can be reported at 1-800-452-4368.

