breaking top story

Watch now: People gather in Decatur's Central Park for Breonna Taylor vigil

People gathered Wednesday in Central Park for a candlelight vigil in honor of Breonna Taylor.

A Kentucky grand jury has brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Prosecutors said Wednesday that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves. Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes. Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

People protesting have rallied in such U.S. cities as New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia.

