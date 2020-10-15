Watch now: People's Choice awards underway for works in Scovill Sculpture Park

DECATUR – If you've been to the Scovill Sculpture Park between Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois, you know choosing a favorite piece would be a challenge.

Yet, that's exactly what the Decatur Parks Foundation wants you to do.

The artist who created the winning sculpture will get a $2,500 check to support his or her endeavors, and everyone who votes will be placed in a drawing with two winners randomly chose to receive a $250 gift card good at any of the Decatur Park District's attractions, including golf.

“We got the idea (of the park) from Peoria,” said Foundation member Jill Applebee. “It's a people's choice award to bring more awareness to the sculptures and an additional benefit for the artist.”

Sculptures are rented for three years, other than one title “The Learning Curve” by Decatur artist Aaron McIntosh, which is permanent. The hope is that by holding the voting and awarding a stipend to the winning arts, it will encourage artists to submit their work for inclusion in the park. A new set of sculptures is slated to arrive in spring 2021.