Watch now: People's Choice awards underway for works in Scovill Sculpture Park

DECATUR – If you've been to the Scovill Sculpture Park between Scovill Zoo and the Children's Museum of Illinois, you know choosing a favorite piece would be a challenge.
Yet, that's exactly what the Decatur Parks Foundation wants you to do.
The artist who created the winning sculpture will get a $2,500 check to support his or her endeavors, and everyone who votes will be placed in a drawing with two winners randomly chose to receive a $250 gift card good at any of the Decatur Park District's attractions, including golf.
“We got the idea (of the park) from Peoria,” said Foundation member Jill Applebee. “It's a people's choice award to bring more awareness to the sculptures and an additional benefit for the artist.”
Support Local Journalism
Sculptures are rented for three years, other than one title “The Learning Curve” by Decatur artist Aaron McIntosh, which is permanent. The hope is that by holding the voting and awarding a stipend to the winning arts, it will encourage artists to submit their work for inclusion in the park. A new set of sculptures is slated to arrive in spring 2021.
“It started in 2016 when we had the first phase,” Applebee said. “That was thanks to a donation from the Howard Buffett Foundation. We worked with the Decatur Area Arts Council and the Children's Museum and Neuhoff Media to bring more public art to the community.”
Peoria helped with that, too, she said, giving advice on how to obtain a variety of works to the community and how to handle the process. Artists apply and a committee of volunteers narrow down the pieces to the dozen that will be brought to the park for display for three years. At first, Applebee said, the pieces only stayed for two years, but in 2018, the foundation decided two years wasn't long enough and lengthened the time to three years.
The sculptures are also for sale if an organization or business wants to own one, she said.
To vote, go to Decatur Parks Foundation's website, behindeveryexperience.com/decatur-parks-foundation, visit their Facebook page, or call (217) 422-5911. They're also looking for sponsors for sculptures to become permanent fixtures.
Sculpture Park 1 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 3 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 4 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 5 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 6 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 7 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 8 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 9 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 10 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 12 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 13 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 14 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 15 10.15.20.JPG
Sculpture Park 16 10.15.20.JPG
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.