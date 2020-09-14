Watch now: Positive COVID cases prompt some Okaw Valley schools to move to remote learning

DECATUR — Classes have been altered in the Okaw Valley School District and Taylorville City Hall underwent an extensive cleaning following positive COVID-19 tests involving both locations.
Okaw Valley middle and high school students are temporarily moving to remote learning, school officials announced.
"Over the weekend, there has been multiple cases of COVID-19, and multiple positive exposures to individuals at Okaw Valley Middle School and Okaw Valley High School," Superintendent Kent Stauder wrote in a letter to parents. "We are coordinating efforts with the Moultrie County Health Department to promptly identify individuals who have had recent contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals to prevent further spread within our school and communities."
In-person learning is expected to restart on Sept. 28, Stauder said. Elementary students will continue in-person learning. Those who came in close contact will be in quarantine for 14 days.
The school district was informed on Friday that a student had tested positive for COVID. The student was last in attendance at the high school on Wednesday, Stauder said in a Friday letter.
Macon County officials on Monday also reported 10 news cases of COVID. A total of 1,237 Macon County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.
Shelby County Health Department also said there have been seven new cases there.
On Monday, the city of Taylorville announced one of its employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency and the Christian County Health Department were immediately notified of the patient, the city said in a statement. The health department has begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been in contact with the employee.
City employees and members of the Taylorville Emergency Response Community who have been in contact with the individual are being tested. Emergency services will not be impacted.
Those who have visited the Taylorville City Hall would not have been exposed to the patient.
In Macon County, there have been 10 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,237 residents have tested positive for the virus.
The news came as the state reported a decrease in the statewide positivity rate.
The positivity rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point since Friday as the state reported an average of 46,471 test results and 1,652 new cases each day between Saturday and Monday. That made for a three-day positivity rate of about 3.6%.
The seven-day rolling positivity rate average is as low as it’s been since July 25, while Region 7 and Region 4 of the state’s reopening plan each saw decreases to their positivity rate as of Friday, Sept. 11.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 41 deaths from Saturday to Monday, pushing the total casualty count to 8,314 since the pandemic first reached Illinois. There have been 262,744 confirmed cases among nearly 4.7 million tests completed.
The recovery rate for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis is 96%, according to IDPH.
