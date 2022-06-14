Watch now: Poverty simulation pushes educators out of comfort zone

DECATUR — Some school administrators and teachers from the Decatur area took an interactive approach to learning about poverty on Tuesday.

A poverty simulation seminar at Richland Community College, led by the University of Illinois Extension Office and the Regional Office of Education for Macon and Piatt counties, aimed to promote poverty awareness for those who work with children and families in poverty.

Participants were assigned to “families” and given cards explaining their unique circumstances. They were then tasked with providing food, shelter, and other necessities for their families while facing various roadblocks during the course of four 15-minute “weeks.”

The seminar helps educators better understand their students affected by poverty, said Jill Reedy, assistant regional superintendent.

“It's really developing empathy for those of us that work with poverty and children in poverty,” Reedy said.

Volunteers were placed around the room and asked to portray employees at a range of community organizations and resources, including banks, departments of social services, utility companies, homeless shelters, and more.

The volunteers were instructed to mimic real-life problems that could set back families in poverty — some workers took coffee breaks or closed early, and some short-changed customers.

For many participants, even the fake scenarios spurred real emotion.

“Social service agencies are very broken,” said Tracy Wickline, a student interventionist, after the exercise was over.

Reedy said the brief stress felt by volunteers and participants represented what families in poverty experience regularly.

“You feel kind of trapped in the system and can't get out even though you want to,” she said.

While some families suffer from generational poverty, anyone can also experience situational poverty, according to Carl Baker, extension director for Clay, Effingham, Fayette and Jasper counties.

“We’re all one event in our life (away from) being there,” Baker said.

“We can all be in this situation. There could be a fire, we could all be homeless tomorrow,” said Kyle Karsten, director of development at the Decatur Salvation Army.

Karsten said the simulation featured roadblocks faced by many of the people the Salvation Army serves every day.

Poverty is a major issue in Macon County, said Doug Harlan, extension director for Macon County.

According to the 2020 Census, approximately 12.8% of people in Macon County live in poverty.

Harlan said the purpose of the poverty seminar is to make people feel uncomfortable and out of place for a fraction of the time people in poverty feel that way.

“I think obviously it worked very well because everybody seemed like they kind of got it,” he said.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

