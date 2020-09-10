Watch now: Pritzker gives daily COVID update; 8 additional Central Illinois deaths reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Twenty-eight more Illinoisans have died of COVID-19, including eight from Central Illinois, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Thursday.

The deceased from Central Illinois are:

McLean County man in his 70s.

Woodford County man in his 80s.

Ford County man in his 80s.

Sangamon County man in his 40s.

Christian County woman in her 50s.

Montgomery County woman in her 70s.

Edgar County man in his 80s.

Shelby County man in his 90s.

McLean County Health Department, earlier Thursday, had reported that the McLean County man in his 70s had underlying medical conditions. That death was the 18th COVID-related fatality in McLean County.

IDPH also reported on Thursday 1,953 new COVID cases statewide, bringing to 255,643 the number of cases of the novel virus since March.

The 28 new deaths mean that 8,242 people in Illinois have died of the virus.