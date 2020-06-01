Watch now: Pritzker issues Macon County disaster proclamation

DECATUR — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday signed a disaster proclamation for Macon County and eight other Illinois counties.
The designation expedites the use of state resources, personnel and equipment. Pritzker also ordered Illinois State Police to provide an additional 300 troopers to support local municipalities. The governor also activated an additional 250 members of the Illinois National Guard.
Riots and looting have erupted in several Illinois communities to protest the death of George Floyd in Minnesota police custody last week.
“We have to take care of our communities and our people, and for that reason, we will continue to strategically deploy Illinois State Police and the National Guard as we work to protect Illinoisans and the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We cannot allow those who have taken advantage of this moment to loot and smash to also steal the voices of those peacefully expressing a need for real, meaningful change. This anger doesn’t come out of nowhere – it’s born of decades and centuries of systemic racism and injustice. That’s what all of us have to recognize and that’s where our work begins.”
The Illinois National Guard is supporting local authorities in enforcing street closures around the city.
All state personnel deployed for operations, as well as soldiers on Active Duty will be outfitted with personal protective equipment, such as face shields and masks, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The counties in the proclamation are Champaign, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Macon, Madison, Sangamon and Will.
