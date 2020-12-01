Watch now: Pritzker urges extra caution; Macon County reports 3 more COVID deaths

SPRINGFIELD — It could be a couple weeks before the true impact the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has on the state’s COVID statistics is realized, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.
“That means if you didn't socially distance at Thanksgiving, and you spent time with people who are not in your own family bubble, you may feel fine right now, but you could nevertheless be passing COVID-19 on to others without knowing it,” he said. “So for anyone who traveled or gathered with family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, monitor yourself for symptoms. And if you have any of those symptoms, stay home.”
He said those who traveled should get tested for COVID-19 between five and seven days after returning, even if they are not showing symptoms.
“This is the time to be extra careful with a surge of the virus expected,” he said, adding, “these next few weeks are a time to stay home as much as possible, assume you were exposed and assume more of your coworkers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask.”
His warning came as the state reported 125 more COVID-related deaths and 12,542 new positive cases on Tuesday.
Included in the death toll are three more Macon County residents — a man and woman in their 80s and a woman in her 90s — and that of a Moultrie County man in his 80s. To date, the state has reported 12,403 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic started in March.
Macon County also reported 66 new positive cases, bringing its total to 6,711.
Pritzker said at his daily briefing Tuesday that the cases coming to light now could have come from transmissions that occurred as many as two weeks ago.
The state’s rolling seven-day average case positivity rate is 10.4%, the ninth day in a row it has hovered between 10% and 11%.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 remained just below second-wave highs, sitting below 6,000 for the fifth straight day after nine days above that threshold. As of Monday evening, there were 5,835 people reported hospitalized for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 1,192 in intensive care unit beds and 721 on ventilators.
The positivity rates in the state’s 11 COVID-19 mitigation regions ranged from 10.9% in Region 3, which includes the Springfield area and several surrounding counties, to 17% in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties. Region 6, which includes Macon County, was at 11.9% as of Nov. 28.
To move back to Tier 2 mitigations from the stricter Tier 3, a region must remain below a 12% positivity rate for three consecutive days, have at least 20% of ICU and hospital beds available, and have declining hospitalizations on a seven-day average for seven of 10 days.
Pritzker has said, however, that no regions will be moved to Tier 2 “for the next few weeks even if they might be on track to meet those metrics.”
