Watch now: Pritzker urges extra caution; Macon County reports 3 more COVID deaths

SPRINGFIELD — It could be a couple weeks before the true impact the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has on the state’s COVID statistics is realized, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Tuesday.

“That means if you didn't socially distance at Thanksgiving, and you spent time with people who are not in your own family bubble, you may feel fine right now, but you could nevertheless be passing COVID-19 on to others without knowing it,” he said. “So for anyone who traveled or gathered with family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday, monitor yourself for symptoms. And if you have any of those symptoms, stay home.”

He said those who traveled should get tested for COVID-19 between five and seven days after returning, even if they are not showing symptoms.

“This is the time to be extra careful with a surge of the virus expected,” he said, adding, “these next few weeks are a time to stay home as much as possible, assume you were exposed and assume more of your coworkers or friends were exposed than ever before, and act like it with social distancing, wearing your mask.”