Watch now: Protesters march in downtown Decatur area
Watch now: Protesters march in downtown Decatur area

Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Participants in a second Justice Walk are marching in the downtown area. 

Organizer Jacob Jenkins said the event is meant to honor black women who are victims of police brutality. 

An estimated 500 people attended the first Justice Walk on June 1 to honor George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

Participants are chanting things like "Say her name" and "No justice, no peace." Some are carrying signs. 

This story will be updated.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

