Watch now: Protesters march in downtown Decatur area

Hundreds participate in a Justice Walk in downtown Decatur on Monday afternoon.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Participants in a second Justice Walk are marching in the downtown area.
Organizer Jacob Jenkins said the event is meant to honor black women who are victims of police brutality.
An estimated 500 people attended the first Justice Walk on June 1 to honor George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.
Participants are chanting things like "Say her name" and "No justice, no peace." Some are carrying signs.
This story will be updated. Photos from the first Justice Walk
1 Johnson_Krystal 06.01.20.JPG
Krystal Johnson, front center, and others kneel for 60 seconds in downtown Decatur during a Justice Walk held in honor of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody last week. More photos and videos at
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Shewanda Green of Decatur marches with a sign that says "I can't breathe" in honor of George Floyd.
Protesters peacefully walk a nearly two mile loop on Monday around downtown Decatur, holding signs and chanting in unison as they marched.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
The Justice Walk is held June 1 in downtown Decatur. A second one is planned Thursday.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
