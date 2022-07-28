Watch now: Quest for billion dollars drives new shoppers to Decatur business

DECATUR — Anita Campbell has only bought four lottery tickets in her entire life.

She can’t quite recall the first few, but she grabbed the fourth one on Thursday at The Party Shop in downtown Decatur. The estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, she said, was worth taking a chance.

“I can tell you that I’ve never won anything,” she said.

Campbell is one of many who, despite extremely small odds, have flocked to take their shot at a massive jackpot win.

As the jackpot topped $1 billion this week — only the fourth time ever a lottery game has reached the marker — the Party Shop has seen an influx of customers hoping to claim the winning ticket.

Shop owner Cindy Deadrick said the lottery might be encouraging people to shop local.

“We have an awful lot of people that just want to come in for the first time buying a ticket,” Deadrick said.

Many of those customers also end up browsing the store’s main offerings, like cupcakes, flowers, balloons, and other gifts.

“It brings in people,” Deadrick said of the billion dollar prize.

Party Shop employees Dorine Lowe and Sadie Stevens said multiple people had stopped in just to purchase lottery tickets by 11 a.m. Thursday, just about an hour after opening.

The store was busiest ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, Stevens said.

Deadrick, Lowe, and Stevens said they’ve all bought lottery tickets themselves. Even if she doesn’t win, Deadrick said the lottery could help business in another key way.

In Illinois, owners of the location where a Mega Millions winning ticket is purchased receive a commission of the winnings.

“You know what? Any win would be a blessing and help the business and help the people,” Deadrick said. “I’m not greedy.”

As far as what her customers would do with the $1 billion prize, Deadrick said most have told her that paying off debt would take priority. After that is when the fun begins.

“The people coming in here definitely have said, ‘I’d pay off my bills, pay off my loans, pay off my debt, and then I'd splurge on something fun for me and my family, a big trip or home, a great car,’” Deadrick said.

Campbell would pay off her bills, plan a vacation, and donate to charity, she said. She might also take the chance to do some work around her house.

“What can I do? I don’t know. Paint my house, I guess.”

The next jackpot drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Friday night.

Campbell said it “would be nice” if hers is the winning ticket.

“I guess I have as much of a chance as anybody else,” she said. “You never know.”

