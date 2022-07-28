Watch now: Quest for billion dollars drives new shoppers to Decatur business

DECATUR — Anita Campbell has only bought four lottery tickets in her entire life.
She can’t quite recall the first few, but she grabbed the fourth one on Thursday at The Party Shop in downtown Decatur. The estimated $1.1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot, she said, was worth taking a chance.
“I can tell you that I’ve never won anything,” she said.
Campbell is one of many who, despite extremely small odds, have flocked to take their shot at a massive jackpot win.
As the jackpot topped $1 billion this week — only the fourth time ever a lottery game has reached the marker — the Party Shop has seen an influx of customers hoping to claim the winning ticket.
Shop owner Cindy Deadrick said the lottery might be encouraging people to shop local.
“We have an awful lot of people that just want to come in for the first time buying a ticket,” Deadrick said.
Many of those customers also end up browsing the store’s main offerings, like cupcakes, flowers, balloons, and other gifts.
“It brings in people,” Deadrick said of the billion dollar prize.
Party Shop employees Dorine Lowe and Sadie Stevens said multiple people had stopped in just to purchase lottery tickets by 11 a.m. Thursday, just about an hour after opening.
The store was busiest ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing, Stevens said.
Deadrick, Lowe, and Stevens said they’ve all bought lottery tickets themselves. Even if she doesn’t win, Deadrick said the lottery could help business in another key way.
In Illinois, owners of the location where a Mega Millions winning ticket is purchased receive a commission of the winnings.
“You know what? Any win would be a blessing and help the business and help the people,” Deadrick said. “I’m not greedy.”
As far as what her customers would do with the $1 billion prize, Deadrick said most have told her that paying off debt would take priority. After that is when the fun begins.
“The people coming in here definitely have said, ‘I’d pay off my bills, pay off my loans, pay off my debt, and then I'd splurge on something fun for me and my family, a big trip or home, a great car,’” Deadrick said.
Campbell would pay off her bills, plan a vacation, and donate to charity, she said. She might also take the chance to do some work around her house.
“What can I do? I don’t know. Paint my house, I guess.”
The next jackpot drawing will take place at 10 p.m. Friday night.
Campbell said it “would be nice” if hers is the winning ticket.
“I guess I have as much of a chance as anybody else,” she said. “You never know.”
Everything you want to know about the lottery (including what to do when you win)
Five things to know about the Mega Millions drawing
The chances of winning Mega Millions or Powerball are really slim -- it's less likely to bring home the big bucks than it is to get killed by a meteor strike, something scientists put at around 1 in 1.6 million.
But tickets for the next drawing are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. States not participating in the lottery are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Nevada and Utah.
I WON! I WON! NOW WHAT!
Lottery officials recommend winners take a deep breath, put their winning ticket in a safe spot and consult with a reputable financial planner before popping over to the lottery headquarters. Their first decision is whether to take the cash option, or an annuity, with one initial payment and annual installments over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, but the annuity has advantages, as it reduces the tax bill a little and offers a stable flow of income that climbs by 5 percent annually.
HOW LONG DO I HAVE TO CLAIM THE JACKPOT?
States have different rules, so depending on where you purchased the ticket, you have from 180 days to a year.
DO I GET MY MONEY INSTANTLY?
No, you can't just cash one of those oversized checks shown in all the winner photos. Payment speed also varies by state, but a week or two is common. Carole Gentry, a spokeswoman for the Maryland lottery, said the requirement is seven to 10 days in that state.
Can I keep it a secret?
Winners can remain anonymous in six states — Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina. In Arizona, people who win more than $600 can keep their names secret for 90 days after claiming prizes, but after that names are public record. In Michigan, winners are anonymous unless they win Mega Millions or Powerball prizes.
WHAT ABOUT TAXES?
For winners of $5,000 or more, all states automatically deduct 24 percent in federal taxes but state taxes vary widely. Some big states, including California, don't withhold taxes from lottery winnings, and some like Texas don't have individual income taxes at all. For the others, the state takes a bite, especially in New York, where a winner would need to pay a state tax of 8.8 percent. Residents of New York City would pay an additional tax of 3.9 percent. In general, taxes eat up nearly half of winnings.
Melissa Labant, a tax policy expert at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, said winners should realize that while taxes are initially withheld when prizes are awarded, more money will likely be due at tax time as people suddenly are in up to a 37 percent tax bracket.
"That catches people off guard," she said. "You have to be prepared to write another check to the IRS in April."
WHAT ARE MY TAXES IF I DON'T LIVE IN THE STATE WHERE I BOUGHT THE TICKET?
This can get complicated, but for the most part winners pay taxes where they bought the ticket and then can get a credit on their taxes in their home state. The final tax bill can depend on if the state where you live taxes at a higher or lower rate than where you purchased the ticket. Rules vary by state, so this is a good topic for that financial planner.