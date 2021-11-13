Watch now: Readers fill their carts at Decatur library's used book sale

DECATUR – Walking through the tables of books with her cart full, Judy Snyder periodically checked her notebook filled with different titles and authors that she’s either read, collected or still needs to find.

“This is what I do in my spare time,” Snyder said while shopping at the Friends of the Library's Second Saturday Used Book Sale at the Decatur Public Library. “I brought my notebook with so I wouldn’t get the same book twice, even though they’re only $1 or 50 cents and that’s a bargain.”

Alfonza Lynn said his favorite genres of books are westerns and he was specifically looking for titles written by William W. Johnstone to add to his collection, including “The First Mountain Man” and the “Smoke Jensen” series.

“I am a reader, that’s the one thing my mother always said about me,” Lynn said. “I have boxes with different books and I probably have about 400 or 500 books in total.”

Faith Vaught, president of the Friends of the Library, said the book sale has been around for about 50 years and their mission has always been to get books into the hands of people.

They donate the money made from each book back to the library to support seasonal reading programs and events happening all year round, Vaught said.

“Right now we’re kind of getting our feet wet because this is our first sale in this space,” Vaught said, referring to their new temporary quarters on the second floor of the library, as their other room is being renovated. “(The sale) is important because we’re getting books into hands of people like this little boy, or older women who want to read through the winter.”

Dale Penn, a board member of the Friends of the Library, said they were able to move into the new space with help from workers at Caterpillar. They currently have a stockpile of about 90,000 used books waiting to be read, since they were not able to host the book sale for over a year during the pandemic.

To make room and offload some of those books, Penn said they are working with Thriftbooks, the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, to sell books online and receive a portion of those profits.

“We’ve had a good turnout so far and we’re happy to see patrons come back,” Penn said. “People still like to read books and we’ll be here for the second Saturday in December.”

Snyder, who was at the book sale with her daughter Kim Bowles, said she still has a stack of books to read at home, but was mainly looking to add to her list with titles from authors like Susan Brockman and Catherine Coulter.

Snyder said she also donates the books that she’s finished back to the Friends of the Library or gives her leftover paperbacks to a neighbor who sends them overseas to military members.

“Last year I didn’t come because I still had too many, but this year I’ve been reading a lot more,” Snyder said. “I mean, you can’t pass up a $1 book that was $25 originally.”

Carli Brandner and Dylan Rogers said they came to the book sale with their son Duke because they’re all avid readers and wanted to find some titles for a reasonable price while supporting the library.

Rogers said he was looking for more Stephen King novels to add to his collection, and Brander said she found some biographies of Steve Martin and John Lennon that caught her eye.

“The first time that we went to an event like this was actually at the civic center,” Rogers said. “It’s one of those places where you can pick up some really good books for a cheaper price instead of paying the full price at Barnes & Nobles or something.”

Prices for books range from 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers, while special editions or highly sought-after titles can go for $5 or more.

The next book sale will be held again in the new space on Saturday, Dec. 11.

