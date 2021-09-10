Watch now: Remembrance Ride to Decatur's 9/11 memorial offers time for reflection

DECATUR – They came from all over, but they were united in their mission.

“We ride to remember our first responders, the people who put their life on the line day-in and day-out,” Greg Sullivan, a Navy veteran who this year's 9/11 Remembrance Ride hosted by Coziahr Harley-Davidson in Forsyth on Friday.

“We take the time every year to set some time aside and go out to show them our appreciation."

This was the sixth year for the event, which always coincides with the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and honors those who lost their live on that day.

“We feel very passionate about making our first responders and military members feel supported,” said Loren McGinnis, Coziahr's marketing manager. “It’s important to make the community know that we haven’t forgotten and that we’re still going to make it known that we all stand together.”

Participants left the dealership, riding under a large American flag flown by both the Mount Zion and Hickory Point fire departments on their way to the 9/11 memorial along Lake Decatur where they paid their respects and prayed together.

Dennis Downing, retired fire chief and current member of the Hickory Point Fire Department, said he still remembers watching the television in the firehouse 20 years ago when the attacks happened and being glued to it as updates were being reported.

“You can’t suppress your memories and wherever somebody was at that time, this helps lighten those memories and keep them alive,” Downing said.

Others like John Grussing, a retired firefighter from Normal, said he tries to make it out to Coziahr every year for the ride and believes other people should take the opportunity as well.

Having been a firefighter for 27 years, Grussing said he went to New York after the attacks to help with the recovery effort and did not really grasp what had happened until he arrived there.

“It was mind boggling but it reaffirmed our commitment to the job,” Grussing said. “We all have hectic schedules but tomorrow it just takes a few minutes to reflect and remember those guys because we can never forget.”

