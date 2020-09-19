 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Retired Macon County 4-H educator honored with parade, award
0 comments
alert featured
OUR PEOPLE

Watch now: Retired Macon County 4-H educator honored with parade, award

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Jo Stewart award

Mary Jo Stewart received the Stuart Hawbaker Lifetime Achievement Award Saturday morning for the years she spent as a Macon County 4-H educator. 

 Garrett Karsten

DECATUR — Cars, decorated with balloons and encouraging signs, lined up in front of the Imboden Creek Living Center on Saturday morning in honor of one special resident.

Mary Jo Stewart, the 2020 recipient of the Stuart Hawbaker Lifetime Achievement Award, was honored for her decades of service with Macon County 4-H. The parade of vehicles included past and current 4-H members and staff. Illinois 4-H is an organization that aims to build youth through programs, clubs, projects and events. 

The 83-year-old started with Macon County 4-H in 1976 and spent 20 years as the extension educator for 4-H youth development. She's since retired, but remains serving 4-H actively as a volunteer on the Macon County foods committee.

Steve Waggoner was among those celebrating Stewart. Having spent over 36 years as a 4-H educator, including time with seven counties near Macon County, he credits his success to the first nine years working alongside Stewart, beginning in 1983. The Saturday morning parade served as a way to "let her know what she means to so many people and to just finally recognize her for that," Waggoner said.

"A lot of times she went above and beyond what the job required," he said.

He thought back to times serving with her at the 4-H Memorial Summer Youth Camps at Allerton Park, holding lock-ins together for teens in the program, project workshops and training 4-H leaders.

"She would even take time from her job to come over to go with me to recruit volunteers in the beginning," said Waggoner. "She taught me importance of the volunteer spirit and how 4-H could not be successful without dedicated volunteers and caring adults working with kids," Waggoner said.

In 2010, Stewart received the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Award. An article published on Sept. 3 by the Illinois Extension office said the 83-year-old found ways to remain involved with Macon County 4-H after retirement. She spent 10 years as a member of the Busy Bees 4-H Club and one year as a Salem’s Eagles 4-H Club leader.

"She's just been instrumental in so many people's lives," said Erica Tibbs, Macon County 4-H and extension board member. Tibbs also played a big role in organizing the parade to honor Stewart, who she worked with for several years beginning in 1988.

"You would be great at this" and "you can do anything" were some of the encouraging words Tibbs recalls hearing Stewart say to fellow 4-H staff members during the time she worked with her.

"She deserves this recognition. If you'd walk around the extension office back in the day and you ran into Mary Jo, you were going to leave with new opportunity," she said. "That's how you felt after talking to her."

PHOTOS: Macon County 4-H Show

PHOTOS: Macon County 4-H Show

1 of 12

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

ONLINE:

Erica Tibbs shares stories about 4-H "legend" Mary Jo Stewart at herald-review.com.

"She deserves this recognition. If you'd walk around the extension office back in the day and you ran into Mary Jo, you were going to leave with new opportunity. That's how you felt after talking to her."

— Erica Tibbs, Macon County 4-H and extension board member

---
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News