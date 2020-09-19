Watch now: Retired Macon County 4-H educator honored with parade, award

"She would even take time from her job to come over to go with me to recruit volunteers in the beginning," said Waggoner. "She taught me importance of the volunteer spirit and how 4-H could not be successful without dedicated volunteers and caring adults working with kids," Waggoner said.

In 2010, Stewart received the Illinois 4-H Foundation Hall of Fame Award. An article published on Sept. 3 by the Illinois Extension office said the 83-year-old found ways to remain involved with Macon County 4-H after retirement. She spent 10 years as a member of the Busy Bees 4-H Club and one year as a Salem’s Eagles 4-H Club leader.

"She's just been instrumental in so many people's lives," said Erica Tibbs, Macon County 4-H and extension board member. Tibbs also played a big role in organizing the parade to honor Stewart, who she worked with for several years beginning in 1988.

"You would be great at this" and "you can do anything" were some of the encouraging words Tibbs recalls hearing Stewart say to fellow 4-H staff members during the time she worked with her.