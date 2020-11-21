Watch now: Retiring Macon County Health Department nursing director surprised by drive-by parade

DECATUR — Carol Carlton was greeted with a drive-by parade Saturday morning in honor of her retiring after 23 years with the Macon County Health Department.

Vehicles driving past her house honked and waved, showering Carlton with gifts and words of congratulations.

"I was just shocked," said Carlton, who first noticed that someone had put a sign in her front yard, wishing a happy retirement.

Carlton began her career with the health department as a registered nurse tasked with immunizations and case management, later transferring to the Women, Children and Infants where she assisted clients enrolling in the program.

She then went on to serve in two other positions before taking the job as director of nursing services in 2011, which she'll officially retire from on December 4. Until then, she'll be in the office to help train Shannon Anderson, who's set to take over the director position.

"I just really liked helping people and caring for people," Carlton said of her decision to pursue a career in health care.

The passion of caring for others is something Carlton says she learned from her mother growing up, as well as the final time spent by her side.

