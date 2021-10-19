Watch now: Richie Wolf, conservation district leader, remembered for compassion, love of nature

DECATUR — Family and friends gathered at Cattail Pond in the Rock Springs Conservation Area on Tuesday to remember the former executive director of the Macon County Conservation District, Richie Wolf, who died in April.

Jolanta Wolf, Richie’s wife, said he loved working at the conservation district. Every day on his lunch break, he would walk around the pond, and she would sometimes join him.

“I know he’s not here with us today, but I want people to come and understand that his passion towards nature stays with us,” she said. “He was just a compassionate person.”

Many who spoke Tuesday recalled Wolf, 46, as a passionate advocate for nature with a gift for spreading the enthusiasm. He joined the conservation district in 2013 as a nature manager at the Rock Springs Nature Center, then was named the district's executive director in October 2019. His contributions included expanding the Earth Adventures camp and introducing the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series.

Tuesday's event included the unveiling of a memorial bench near the pond and announcement of the Richie Wolf Educational Scholarship, which was awarded to the nature center manager Alysia Callison.

“His legacy is that there’s this whole troop of little kids who are now aware of what we need to do to help Mother Nature,” Schneller said. “He loved talking about nature and teaching about nature, so I think that probably one of his most important legacies.”

Schneller said Wolf may have been one of the quietest people in the room, but he was the finest naturalist that she and others have ever come across, and he always had something to add to the conversation.

Among others who shared memories were members of the Decatur Camera Club, who presented their plan to install a new fountain outside the nature center, as well as a $1,000 donation to help build it.

“He was instrumental in bringing the camera club out here to Rock Springs,” said its president, Bill Hoffman. “It was very enjoyable to work with Richie. He was always accommodating, he always happy ... and he knew just about all our members.”

It was uplifting to see someone like Wolf enjoy his work around the conservation district, Hoffman said, adding that he would remember Wolf with a smile on his face.

Conservation district naturalist Charles Hirst said Wolf, as a manager, had the ability to intervene in any situation and be able to get everyone back on track.

“It never felt like I’d miss him so much, and now I think about him a lot,” said Hirst, who inherited Wolf’s 5-year-old Cairn terrier named Toto. “He really was a good boss, and I don’t put that lightly.”

Raina Wolf, Richie’s daughter, said her father was an important figure in her life and ever since she was young, he would always introduce her and her friends to different aspects of nature and take them on field trips while at work.

“I was always very thankful that he was my dad,” Raina said. “It was special to see some old faces that worked with him today.”

