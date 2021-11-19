Watch now: Rittenhouse verdict no surprise to some Decatur Black community leaders

DECATUR — Members of Decatur's Black community expressed no surprise, but many concerns, Friday after a jury cleared Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges related to the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of another.

Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur chapter of the NAACP, said the outcome was a “horrific miscarriage of justice” from the very beginning, making specific reference to the make-up of the jury.

The jury consisted of seven women and five men. Jurors were not asked to identify race, but media reports indicate it “appeared to be overwhelmingly white,” the Associated Press wrote.

“I think that’s shameful and truth be known, if it had been a Black man, he’d be executed by now,” Norman said. “We will continue to work on making sure people get out voting so we can get the system in some type of reasonable shape.”

While she is certain there will be people across the country upset by the verdict, she's hopeful there will be no demonstrations, especially violent demonstrations.

According to Macon County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division is monitoring the county for any issues that may happen and should the need arise, they will call in additional deputies to help.

Recommended for you…

Rittenhouse, who is from Antioch, Illinois, about three hours north of Decatur, was facing five felony charges of reckless homicide, intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide for fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

The shootings took place on the third night of unrest as protesters flocked to Kenosha amid protests surrounding the shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse volunteered to patrol downtown Kenosha.

The case has garnered national attention and sparked conversations of racial injustice.

Elijah England, founder of the Decatur Urban Justice Center, said it was unprofessional to see how Judge Bruce Schroeder behaved while presiding over the case and, in some instances laughing, with Rittenhouse and others in the courtroom.

“I’m not really surprised that it happened,” England said. “I think are small things in the law that the prosecution should have focused on more instead of trying to grill Kyle Rittenhouse and I think they could have spent more time working around the evidence.”

If the defendant was a person of color in the same situation, England said he believes it would not have ended in the same way and thinks it would not have even reached a courtroom.

“For example, Tamir Rice was only 12 years old, he was outside with a toy gun and he was shot dead on scene,” England said. “It’s really hard for me to imagine a world in which a person of color could do what Kyle Rittenhouse did and not only get to trial, but survive.”

Corey Walker, president of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois, did not view the verdict as fair.

“Look at the countless youth, mainly African American, who have been killed and tried in the court of public opinion,” he said. “There is no other place on this earth where a white man age 17 can cross state lines with a semiautomatic weapon and kill two unarmed white protestors and be found not guilty. Show me a space in the country where a young man, black or brown man, would not have been found guilty and given the death penalty.”

Walker was upset by the legal assets for the defense, including the judge, “who was neither impartial nor judicious,” he said. “I believe that today dealt a major blow to justice and anyone that had any faith in the archaic unjust justice system.”

“I hope and pray this doesn’t incite anything locally,” said the Rev. Courtney Carson. “I’m sure that Decatur won’t respond in a way that it isn’t representative of what we believe in.”

Carson said he and other religious leaders have been praying for the community since the verdict was read on Friday. “Individuals in the community must come together and remain peaceful,” he said. “Individuals are hurting for the families that are victims.”

Carson said he did not feel comfortable with the verdict. “No one can tell me that justice won in this case,” he said. “So we must pray and protect our children.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mateusz Janik Breaking News Reporter Follow Mateusz Janik Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Donnette Beckett "Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter “Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Donnette Beckett Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today