Watch now: Runners bundle up for 47th annual Decatur Turkey Trot

DECATUR – Despite starting off with colder weather, family and friends gathered outside in Fairview Park for the 47th annual Turkey Trot race on Saturday to take time off their personal records or to shed some weight before their Thanksgiving feast next week.

Kevin Martin, who walked a 5K with his partner Shuojia Dong, said he is not much of a runner anymore, but still manages to walk three to eight miles almost every day using either the bike trails around Mt. Zion or the trails at Rock Springs Conservation Area.

“Every year my family would always go outside Thanksgiving morning and get the kids, grandkids and all the nephews out walking for a mile before we eat, so for me it’s just a tradition,” Martin said. “There are a lot of three-generation groups here, which is always good so the kids will grow up walking and running.”

Decatur Park District’s Recreation Supervisor and Race Director Gabrielle Cliff said the race is a community tradition for many, and even though last year’s race was held virtually amid the pandemic, people still came out in flocks to take part in this year’s event.

Recommended for you…

“It’s been here longer than I’ve been around, but people seem to love it and they keep coming back no matter the weather,” Cliff said. “One reason why people love it so much is probably for the turkey trophy.”

Approximately 190 runners registered for a 5K or 10K run, 5K recreational walk or half-mile Turkey Tot Trot. Other festivities for the event included refreshments, turkey raffles and an award ceremony.

Victoria Kerr, from Springfield, forced her friends Chidi Wachukwu and Mike Harmon to register for the race last night and said she wanted to improve her 10K time because she is joining the Marines in January.

“I shaved six minutes off my 10K time, so I’m gonna make sure my recruiter knows that beforehand,” Kerr said. “We had fun and I got my steps in at the same time.”

Others, like Joey McGinn and Cale Smich, cross-country runners at Eisenhower High School, said they registered for the race to get some practice in during their offseason and to run in a 10K for the first time.

McGinn and Smich said they both ran in the Nike Cross Country Midwest Regionals in Terre Haute, Indiana, last week, and plan to run their first half marathon at the Christie Clinic Illinois Half Marathon in Champaign in the spring.

“We practice here every day, so it’s just a way to get some good hill workouts in before next season,” McGinn said. “It does get kind of lonely out there in the woods, but that’s about it.”

Jeremy Crabtree, from Decatur, said he has ran in the race in the past six years, and this year he was not planning on running until his kids asked him to at the last minute.

“I mean for the first time here you got a little bit of sun and it isn’t too windy,” Crabtree said. “I just think running is a great sport that you can do at any age. It’s great for your lungs, it’s great for you heart and keeps your overall health better.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.