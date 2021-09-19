 Skip to main content
breaking top story

Watch now: Runners race 32nd annual Decatur Shoreline Classic

  • 0

Jodi Higgins suffered a spinal injury in 1998, but she continues to participate in Decatur's Shoreline Classic while using a wheelchair. "It's just an exhilarating feeling, to feel nice like I'm floating, and to be able to be one with nature also," she said.

DECATUR — As the 1982 hit by Survivor blasted out over speakers and reminded everybody that it's all about the “The Eye of the Tiger, it's the thrill of the fight, rising up to the challenge of our rival,” runners in the 32nd annual Shoreline Classic 15K race got ready to go the distance Sunday morning.

But they weren’t all running standing up.

Setting off on her own slightly before the hundreds of others was lone wheelchair participant, Jodi Higgins of Latham. Sunday’s race featured a 15K and 5K event and Higgins, before a 1998 car accident stole away her legs, had been a regular participant in the smaller race.

Undaunted by having to make the switch from from one pair of limbs to the other for locomotive power, she kept right on racing and this year decided to try her stamina in the 15K instead.

Shoreline 1

Have wheels, will run: Jodi Higgins, strong arms lit by the early morning sun, sets off in the Shoreline Classic 15K run. She was the only wheelchair participant and said she loved the feeling of flying along under her own power.  

“My accident never stopped me,” said Higgins, 42, as the seconds ticked away before the start of her race. “It’s just an exhilarating feeling and it almost feels like I am floating when I’m out there. And I love the feeling of being one with nature.”

That was a common sentiment Sunday among the 500 runners roughly split evenly between the 15K and 5K events sponsored and organized by the Decatur Running Club. The bright sun rose on a picture-perfect day for the Lake Decatur shoreline routes with the first hints that Mother Nature is getting ready to step into her dramatic fall gowns already showing in the trees.

👟 'It is a scary thing to start running': Learn to Run program is here to help

“It’s lovely out here, and I also race to stay active and healthy and as a good example for my child,” said Illiopolis participant Becky Mahaffey, 43. She was also braving the 15K route this year for the first time after many previous years spent hammering down the 5K route.

“And it’s such a really nice, really beautiful route, it’s hilly but it's beautiful, and being a local race, I also like to support local people and I am part of the Decatur Running Club also,” added Mahaffey. “Today, I’m just hoping to get finished before the cut-off time.”

Runners begin the Shoreline Classic 5K on Sunday morning in Decatur.

And while undoubtedly picturesque, Sunday’s race conditions also posed a pretty challenge to runners as the mercury was already climbing into the 70s when the 15K set off at 7:30 a.m., followed 30 minutes later by the 5K.

“No, today is not a runner’s favorite kind of weather,” said Shoreline Classic Co-Director Tracey Hewitt, who oversees the races with John Pranschke. “It’s a beautiful day but, when we start a race at 70 degrees, it can get dangerous out there,” she added.

shoreline 2

Runners head out at the start of the Shoreline Classic 5K race Sunday. 

“So we’re making sure everybody stays hydrated and we have aid stations with cooling towels and water.” The organizers also gave runners a Decatur Police escort and had safety patrols along the route ready to step in if a participant ran into any serious heat or stress-related issues.

With runners aged from 15 to 70 and coming from as far as Chicago for the event, Hewitt said the challenging appeal of the Shoreline Classic never fades, and its awards to the winners in various categories remain among the most coveted among the benchmarks of running success.

Tracey Hewitt, co-director of the Shoreline Classic, talks about the race, which is in its 32nd year.

“And people train really hard to earn them,” Hewitt added.

She also said there is a big social dimension to the event, which features a popular post-race party.

“It’s kind of like a homecoming for a lot of people,” Hewitt explained. “And at the end of it all you can enjoy some great food and great camaraderie.”

Pranschke said funds from the race are used to support track and field sports at local high schools, and donations are also made to the Decatur Police Auxiliary in recognition of their work to serve and protect the community.

shoreline 3

Same came running, others took it easier. The Shoreline Classic 5K is for both runners and walkers. Participation is what counted. 
Watch now: Find out how to Learn to Run in Decatur

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

