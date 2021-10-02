Watch now: Runners return to Sand Creek for another year of trail racing

DECATUR — Before rain and thunderstorms moved in during the afternoon, runners took advantage of the calm weather Saturday morning to take part in the annual trail run at the Sand Creek Conservation Area.

“The conservation district does so much for our community and these trails are so well kept that we really want to bring awareness to these areas,” said Heather Dodson, race director and manager at Fleet Feet in Decatur. “On a normal day it’s not out of the ordinary to see people out here on their horses or walking the trail. It’s just a cool place.”

The conservation site was temporarily closed for the event and the run started at 10 a.m., with registration and a $35 entry fee required beforehand.

Filled with numerous hills and creeks to maneuver around, Dodson said she and other runners have been happy to come back to the trail after last year’s event was held virtually.

“The race director that founded this race years ago said he had enough and somebody else needed to take over,” said Todd Tuggle, president of the Decatur Running Club. “At that point, we could not find another race director until Feel Fleet came in underneath as a larger entity and decided to carry on the tradition.”

Tuggle said the trail is a great place for people to try running on softer surfaces, especially those who are newer to it, and the event became an opportunity to highlight the area while putting on a race.

Kyle May, owner of Fleet Feet in Decatur, said the organization also held a training program in conjunction with the race for people who wanted to prepare ahead of time.

May said over 15 people took part in the training and ran in today’s race as sort of a “graduation” from their program.

“It started about eight weeks ago and for two days a week they would meet and run around the area,” May said. “We definitely will plan on incorporating that into future events.”

Jacob Albert said he’s been running the trail every year the event has been on and was able to put up a new trail-running record this year at 26 minutes and 10 seconds.

“Lately I’ve been really pushing myself to be an inspiration for others and I’ve been setting records most of this year as well,” Albert said. “I’ve qualified for the Boston Marathon, I’ve ran a 100-miler and also qualified for the Western States Endurance Run in California.”

Jake Elmer, a teacher at Eisenhower High School, said it is his first year in Decatur, and he met Albert through coaching when he was recommended to run at Sand Creek.

“I really enjoyed the race, the weather was great and the trails are in good shape, even though I had to run through a big creek,” Elmer said. “It was just a lot of fun.”

