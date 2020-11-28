Watch now: Santa's new home in the Transfer House meets families' approval

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kids can approach only so close, and tell him what they want for Christmas, then sit down on a bench with Santa in the background for a photo. A mailbox next to the exit waits for their letters to him. Everyone has to wear a mask, though Santa and Mrs. Claus are wearing plastic face shields that don't hide their warm smiles, and both decorated their face shields with painted Christmas lights. Santa's also says “ho, ho, ho” in red.

“This is where he's going to be from now on,” Hammel said. “This is his home.”

The hope is that upgrades to the Transfer House that are in the planning stages will make the iconic building available for events like wedding receptions when Santa's not using it, she said. A restroom will be added soon. Santa's little house may become part of a life-size Christmas village in Central Park for a future Christmas.

“I like it,” said Anthony Campanile, 11. “It's very nicely decorated. I like the outside, too, with all the pictures in the windows.”