Watch now: Santa's new home in the Transfer House meets families' approval

DECATUR – Santa's new digs are pretty spectacular.
Because of concerns about social distancing, Santa moved from his charming, but tiny, traditional house on the edge of Central Park to the Transfer House, whose halls have been decked like a Hallmark movie.
“This is awesome,” said Laci Gillen, whose family was the first one in line on Saturday when Santa opened for business. She and husband Tyler brought twins Kynleigh and Kyndall, 7, and 1-year-old Callan to see the jolly old elf.
The girls have been visiting Santa all their lives, she said, and while the little Santa house is cute, it was also a tight fit to get everyone squeezed inside.
“This is how I was able to pull it off this year, because we can social distance and keep everybody safe,” said Teri Hammel of the Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We needed Santa. We needed something happy to focus on and give this back to the community. We can still do it safely and still make it special.”
Santa's impressive throne is surrounded by decorations, with a table next to him that holds photos of him with Prancer from a public appearance the two made in Oreana last year, Santa said.
Support Local Journalism
Kids can approach only so close, and tell him what they want for Christmas, then sit down on a bench with Santa in the background for a photo. A mailbox next to the exit waits for their letters to him. Everyone has to wear a mask, though Santa and Mrs. Claus are wearing plastic face shields that don't hide their warm smiles, and both decorated their face shields with painted Christmas lights. Santa's also says “ho, ho, ho” in red.
“This is where he's going to be from now on,” Hammel said. “This is his home.”
The hope is that upgrades to the Transfer House that are in the planning stages will make the iconic building available for events like wedding receptions when Santa's not using it, she said. A restroom will be added soon. Santa's little house may become part of a life-size Christmas village in Central Park for a future Christmas.
“I like it,” said Anthony Campanile, 11. “It's very nicely decorated. I like the outside, too, with all the pictures in the windows.”
Anthony visited with his brother, Carter, 5, his parents Kelly and Nick, and grandparents Jim and Connie May. The Mays live in Decatur, where Kelly Campanile grew up, and visiting Santa is a tradition when the Campaniles come back for Thanksgiving. They live in Frankfort.
“This is the first time we've ever been in the Transfer House, in all the years I lived here,” Kelly Campanile said. “We always come for Thanksgiving and we stayed to see Santa.”
